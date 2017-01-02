Mick Jagger’s Daughter Georgia May Stars In Seductive Bonus Day Of ‘Love’ Magazine’s Advent Calendar

Rockstar Mick Jagger must be a proud papa after his 24-year-old daughter Georgia May made an appearance in the famed Love magazine advent calendar.

Georgia stars in the January 2 video as she rolls around on a bed in nothing but leopard print lingerie. She shows off her lithe figure and perky backside as she gives viewers a glance at her cheeky underwear. Georgia flaunts rose-colored hair and her signature smile as she flirts with the camera.

Love posted a teaser clip on its Instagram, and for the most part, fans seem to be enjoying seeing the young Jagger rock her stuff. Viewers left comments saying how much they “love” seeing Georgia in the magazine’s calendar, even if her appearance does come after the actual advent countdown.

“She is so beautiful”

????GEORGIA MAY???? by @lizcollinsphotographer wearing @agentprovocateur . @victoriayoung_ @ciaradoesmakeup @samhillerby ????@georgiamayjagger. Music by @anterosofficial A video posted by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:49am PST

However, a few other commenters weren’t so thrilled to see Georgia May make a performance. A couple people pointed out that Love seems to have changed up its content this year, and they aren’t fans of it.

“Y’all need better content” “They’re getting worse”

Yet still, other viewers expressed their displeasure of Jagger’s appearance in itself.

“She is not so attractive.i don’t like tooth gaps”

However, the positive reviews outweighed the negative as Daily Mailcovered Jagger’s provocative performance. The site refers to Georgia’s “stunning figure” in the video shot in London.

“Shot at Batty Langley’s hotel in London, Georgia is seen waking up in bed, showing off her stunning figure in a leopard print bra and high-waisted knickers.”

The article points out Jagger is wearing very little makeup as she makes her sexy appearance.

“Georgia is seen posing in the bed, running her fingers through her wavy red locks and showing off her natural beauty with minimal makeup.”

The article also reported on how having famous parents has helped Georgia start her modeling career. It seems having Jerry Hall as a mother doesn’t hurt.

“…the top model admitted having Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall as parents has its perks when it comes to indulging her passion for fashion.”

While Georgia May said she doesn’t seek styling tips from her model mom, she has borrowed some of her outfits. However, she loves getting makeup inspiration from mommy dearest.

“Georgia added that her stunning mother is her go-to for makeup tips. ‘She does so much stuff that I don’t do,’ she gushed to the magazine. ‘Watching her do her make-up is amazing.'”

Jagger ends her bonus day video by blowing a kiss at the camera in a shot that features her cracked nail polish. While the video packs somewhat of a high-fashion feel, Georgia’s unique personality shines through at just the right moments. Her video comes a day after transgender actress and model Hari Nef appeared in Love‘s New Years Day clip.

Hari stars in a music clip as she sings a rendition of “Blue Velvet.” Compared to Jagger’s performance, fans were more in awe of Nef’s video. They took to Love‘s Instagram to share their opinions on seeing the model make an appearance in the calendar.

“Yess Hari is my fave”

One commenter went as far as to say Hari’s video is the only one that didn’t make them cringe.

“this is the only one that didn’t make cringe”

Indeed, the magazine had a few hits and misses with its 2016 advent calendar. With models such as Alexis Ren staring in questionable videos as they prance around with dinosaurs, both Hari and Georgia’s performances were much better received.

