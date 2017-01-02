Singer Kim Burrell Will Appear On “Ellen” After Calling Homosexuals “Perverted”

In a sermon posted to Facebook Live, singer Kim Burrell called homosexuals “perverted” shortly before she will appear on the Ellen Degeneres Show.

In the video, Burrell references specific homosexual acts and refers to those who commit them as being perverted.

“I came to tell you about sin. That sin nature. That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women, and it’s caused us pain on the body of Christ,” Kim says in the video.

Kim Burrell is scheduled to appear on the Ellen Degeneres Show on January 5, 2017, where Burrell will be singing a duet, I See Victory from the film Hidden Figures, with Pharrell Williams.

Pharrell appeared to address Burrell’s sermon in a Tweet, where he says “I condemn hate speech of any kind. There is no room in this world for any kind of prejudice. My greatest hope is for inclusion and love for all humanity in 2017 and beyond.”

Burrell is not only a Gospel singer, she is also the founder and pastor of Love and Liberty Fellowship Church International, which is a non-denominational Christian Church of sorts.

DeRay Mckesson, a well-known voice in the Black Lives Matter movement who was arrested while protesting police shootings this summer, condemned Kim Burrell for her remarks in a series of Tweets on December 31.

“I watched your ‘sermon’ last night & took the time to watch the “apology” video this morning.”

“I don’t know your God. if your love for me requires that I hide parts of who I am, then you don’t love me. Love is never a request for silence.”

“Your “sermon” is a reminder that, for many of us, the church is a space of faux liberation & hypocritical theology.”

After the significant backlash from the video, Burrell released an apology video of sorts on Facebook. She denied ever saying that all gays would go to hell, and referred to the spreading of that rumor as “childish, incompetent, it’s not of my nature.”

The fact that Kim Burrell would preach a sermon on homosexuality is either odd or expected, depending on your point of view. Christianity tends to take a negative view on homosexuality, and with Burrell going on the Ellen Degeneres Show in just a few days, demonstrating to her followers (some of whom might fit the category described) would be needed to distance Burrell from association with a “perverted” gay. Burrell flat out states “I was addressing church people, and let’s get even more specific, ones who were in my church.”

On the other hand, if Burrell really did mean what she says in her apology video, then why would she make the comments in the first place?

It should be interesting to see if Ellen brings up the comments when Kim appears on the Ellen Show. Ellen is openly lesbian, and is one of the most influential lesbians in the United States with a huge platform and audience for The Ellen Degeneres Show.

President Obama recently awarded Ellen Degeneres the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award possible in the US, for her work. Obama stated “In a career spanning three decades, Ellen DeGeneres has lifted our spirits and brought joy to our lives as a stand-up comic, actor and television star…. At a pivotal moment, her courage and candor helped change the hearts and minds of millions of Americans, accelerating our nation’s constant drive towards equality and acceptance for all.”

Homophobia and gender issues are among the biggest issues America faces right now. Hopefully, understanding can be reached between the various groups arguing over who has what rights.

