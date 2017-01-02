Kendall Jenner Reportedly Spent New Year’s Eve With Jordan Clarkson, Not ASAP Rocky

Kendall Jenner may have been spotted with ASAP Rocky numerous times in the weeks leading up to New Year’s Eve, but when the clock struck midnight over the weekend, it was Jordan Clarkson who she reportedly kissed.

According to a new report, Kendall Jenner, 21, and the Los Angeles Lakers player, 24, were allegedly seen making out with one another on December 31 as they rang in 2017 at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.

On January 1, Hollywood Life shared news of Kendall Jenner’s rumored New Year’s Eve celebration with Clarkson, revealing that the alleged couple has been linked to one another since March. As fans may recall, Kendall Jenner was linked to Clarkson weeks after she and Harry Styles reportedly called it quits. Then, in April, Kendall Jenner and her rumored boyfriend attended the Coachella Music Festival with friends.

Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson continued to be seen together throughout the spring and summer months, but in June, the 21-year-old model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen having dinner with ASAP Rocky in Paris, which threw fans for a loop. Two months later, a Hollywood Life source suggested Kendall Jenner was juggling both men.

“[Kendall Jenner] is keeping her options open when it comes to dating,” the source explained. “She’s really enjoying playing the field and not putting all of her eggs in one basket. She loves spending time with A$AP Rocky [real name Rakim Mayers], 27, because he’s super creative and a great listener. Jordan Clarkson, 24, on the other hand is hilarious and spontaneous. But ultimately, having fun is her number one priority at the moment. She’s so busy with work that she would rather keep things casual and lighthearted rather than getting stressed out and feeling like she has to commit to one person.”

Kendall Jenner was also linked to Travis Scott over the summer, but nothing seemed to come of their alleged time together.

Following months of back and forth, Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson stepped out together at Drake’s 2016 American Music Awards after party at Delilah, where a source claimed they appeared to be extremely “couple-y.”

“You could see that they’re really into each other and they certainly weren’t hiding it,” an eyewitness told E! News. “They were very touchy-feely!”

Kendall Jenner reportedly arrived at the event with her female friends, but once Clarkson was present, she allegedly “lit up” as she began to spend time with the athlete.

“[Kendall Jenner] was laughing the whole time! She was super giddy and loving every minute of it. It was obvious that they have a very playful, fun relationship,” the eyewitness added. “They were extremely affectionate and sweet towards one another. It’s obvious he makes her so happy!”

The insider went on to reveal that Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson acted as if they were the only two people in the room — but refrained from sharing any kisses.

“They both were smiling from ear to ear. You could tell that they didn’t care about anyone else and, to each other, they were the only two in the room,” the eyewitness explained. “Several times it looked like they were going to kiss, but refrained.”

Although Kendall Jenner was reportedly enamored with Clarkson in late November, she was seen with ASAP Rocky just weeks later and the two have enjoyed a few dinner dates in the weeks since the AMA after party.

Kendall Jenner and her family, including sisters Kylie, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney, are expected to return to the E! Network sometime later this year for the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, a premiere date has not yet been set.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]