Mugshot Model Jeremy Meeks Had An Amazing 2016 After Doing Time

Jeremy Meeks, America’s hottest felon, had an unbelievable 2016.

The 32-year-old was handed a 27-month jail term in 2015 after he was arrested for illegally possessing firearms and ammo as well as being part of criminal street gang activity and carrying a loaded firearm in public. He was picked up by police after a semi-automatic handgun and two extended magazines were found on him and a 23-year-old man, Terry Bailey.

Both men were accused of being members of the Northside Gangster Crips, a branch of the notorious Los Angeles gang. His case was pushed to a federal court in Sacramento, and he was later incarcerated at a facility near Stockton, where he was asked to be part of a substance abuse treatment program.

Jeremy Meeks, world's hottest felon, out of prison now living happy family life as successful model. Mug shot launched career! pic.twitter.com/DKFUs9VSxj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 2, 2017

Meeks’ mugshot went viral after the Stockton Police Department posted it on their Facebook page. His bail was set at $1 million, but that did not stop many women from falling over themselves saying that they would help him out. The mugshot of Jeremy Meeks generated over 50,000 likes on the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Despite Meeks handsome looks, he had been to prison before, spending two years there for a grand theft auto conviction in Solano County. He also carried a teardrop tattoo on his cheekbone, which is usually associated with someone that has taken a life before.

The 32-year-old tried to downplay his criminality by saying he was not a hardened criminal and went on to break the heart of his female fans when he said he was married. Meeks is married to a local nurse, and they both have three children.

Merry Christmas! #christmas2016 #meeksfamily #blessed #godisgood A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:44pm PST

Before the handsome felon began his time in jail, he had already signed with talent agency White Cross Management. His chiseled jaw line, baby-blue eyes, and incisive cheekbones easily won him a modeling contract, according to the Independent. When the 32-year-old was released, he posted a picture on Instagram alongside his manager, Jim Jordan. The caption showed that he was excited that job offers were lying in wait for him.

“I want to thank my family and everybody for all your love, support and prayers. I am overwhelmed and grateful for what lies ahead. I’m ready.”

Meeks had played it smart and build a buzz around him while serving his time in prison. He had continued to post pictures on Instagram and kept fans in the know over when he would be released from prison, His manager in an interview had revealed that Meeks was still mandated to spend time at a transitional housing facility for a few weeks before being deemed “completely free to start his new journey.”

Good to be home A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Nov 2, 2016 at 4:52pm PDT

“We have a lot in store regarding Jeremy’s new career. There are a multitude of offers on the table, Jeremy is humbled and grateful and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support and prayers for him and his family.”

In less than a year after being released, Meeks has shown that his life had changed, posting different pictures on social media about the rewards of his modeling career. In one photo, the 32-year-old man poses with a Maserati car worth $125,000. Another picture sees him shirtless in front of his expansive mansion replete with a front yard, water fountain, and well-manicured lawn.

The model posted a picture celebrating his wife and eight-year anniversary. Both of them posed in a vineyard, clutching a bottle of wine. Recently, he posted a selfie with his son as the boy clocked 7-years-old. He called the young boy his “mini me” in the picture, showing off their matching blue eyes and staring back at the camera Meeks is also seen posing with the family, during Halloween with his children wearing matching costumes

[Featured Image by Franckreporter/iStockPhoto]