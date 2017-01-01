‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: What To Expect When Season 7 Returns

The Walking Dead Season 7 is set to return from its mid-season break in February, and fans are already searching the internet for spoilers about what lies ahead for Rick, Carl, Maggie, Sasha, Jesus, Rosita, Eugene, Michonne, Negan, and the rest of the characters.

According to Comic Book, there are some major plot points from The Walking Dead comic book series that fans can likely expect to see when the show returns for the second half of Season 7 on AMC in February. Since the entire season has been following the comic books relatively closely, it does seem likely that many of these storylines will happen in the upcoming episodes.

One of the biggest storylines that will happen during the second half of The Walking Dead Season 7 is the meeting between Rick and Ezekiel. The two leaders have yet to meet on the show, but viewers are very much looking forward to the moment when they do. Rick and Ezekiel may come from very different walks of life, but they both have their peoples’ safety at the top of their priorities. The meeting could lead to the merging of the Alexandrians and people from The Kingdom, which added to the people from The Hilltop, will make a nice little army to fight against Negan and his Saviors.

However, one of Negan’s Saviors may not be falling in line. Assuming the series takes the same route as The Walking Dead comic book series, fans may soon see that one of Negan’s right hand men will betray him. Dwight, who has been a thorn in the side of Rick’s entire group, especially Daryl Dixon, betrays Negan in the comics and gives very valuable information to Rick’s group, which helps them in their fight against the Saviors. If this storyline plays out on the television show, fans are certainly going to be seeing more of Dwight in the future.

One of the most heartbreaking possible Walking Dead storylines for Season 7 involves Sasha. Sasha, who seems to have taken on the role of the comic book character Holly, may be saying her final goodbye before the season ends. In the comic book, Holly sacrifices herself in the war with Negan and sadly dies. Since actress Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Sasha on the show, has recently landed the lead role in the new Star Trek television show, it seems likely that she may have ended her run as the tough as nails zombie apocalypse survivor.

Meanwhile, many of the Saviors are sure to be killed off now that the big war between Rick and Negan is coming. Walking Dead fans have already seen some of the Saviors’ deaths, including Fat Joey at the hands of Daryl in the mid-season finale, but others are likely to follow. Saviors such as Simon, David, and others could be on the chopping block and be making their big exit before Season 7 ends it’s run in the spring.

As for The Walking Dead‘s biggest villain, Negan, he’s sure to have some very big moments ahead as well. Negan will have to figure out how to keep his power over Rick’s group, the people of The Hilltop, and The Kingdom. If the three groups all band together to fight against the self-appointed leader, things could, and likely will, get very messy. Many lives will be lost, and the balance of power could shift greatly among the groups, which would take the show in a very different and new direction heading into Season 8.

