‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Trailer, Dan Harmon Interview Reveal Plot Points, Release Date?

After a long wait, fans of the mature animated comedy Rick and Morty have been graced with a trailer for the upcoming season 3. Not only that, but Dan Harmon, one of the show’s brilliant co-creators, has been speaking about the impending third volume of Rick and Morty’s adventures quite a lot lately, reports Den of Geek! When taken together, the two and a half minute-long trailer and Harmon’s comments reveal some plot points, important tidbits about the behind-the-scenes process, and even a possible release date for Rick and Morty season 3.

The trailer, which can be viewed below, shows that Rick and Morty‘s season 3 will continue with themes of Morty’s adolescent and comparatively mundane adventures at school being shunted to the side in order to accommodate his much more action-packed and life-threatening adventures with Rick. This means the story thread began at the end of season two about Rick and Morty’s family being on the run from the intergalactic police will not continue throughout this season.

Unfortunately, the Rick and Morty season 3 trailer, which /Film reports was debuted during a live stream from Adult Swim, does not contain proper animation. The voice acting and the hilarious dialogue is on point, but the visuals are closer to roughly sketched stop-motion stills than to finished product, as they would be at an early stage of development for Rick and Morty.

Although the art style shown in the trailer suggests the new batch of Rick and Morty episodes are a long way from completion, though, Rick and Morty fans should not be fooled: some words from the Rick and Morty staff confirm the episodes themselves are already complete and imply that season 3 will air very soon indeed.

According to iDigital Times, some of the show’s writers revealed way back in September that the episodes had been finished and were in post-production. And much earlier, all the way back in January, Dan Harmon himself had said during San Diego’s Comic Con that Rick and Morty season 3 would probably be released around the end of 2016. Obviously, that is not happening, but Harmon’s prediction and the writers’ comments point to an early 2017 release date.

It seems that Mr. Poopybutthole was not lying when, in an after-credits sequence wrapping up Rick and Morty‘s season 2 finale, he said the show would probably be off the air for “like, a year and a half.” That would mean a March 2017 release date for season 3, which seems about right. Of course, he also said “… or longer,” so his declaration can’t be taken as gospel.

As long as we are discussing Rick and Morty season 3 plot spoilers, we should mention a rough clip from the new episodes that was shown at Comic Con. The clip’s content concerns Rick donning a robot suit and attacking a planet of rats, eventually harvesting one of their brains for his own use. Yep, this season is definitely not toning down the show’s signature fantastical sci-fi weirdness.

Although Rick and Morty’s extreme antics are remaining the same for Rick and Morty season 3, though, the showrunners are making an effort to switch up the creative dynamic behind the scripts. More specifically, they want to inject more feminine representation into the writing team, noted Harmon.

“We hired a bunch of new writers. There was a craving for a gender balance in the writers’ room that we had never had, but I’m also very proud of the fact that we didn’t compromise ourselves following that craving. We just looked harder and I don’t know if it was coincidence or because the show was popping up on the radar of a lot of great female writers noticing, ‘Well, they don’t have any women writers in there. I’m gonna submit something.’ It was probably a combination of all those factors.”

It will be very interesting to see what impact a stronger female presence in the writers’ room has on Rick and Morty, or if it will be noticeable at all. Either way, the show is sure to remain hilarious, and the teaser trailers that have been released only further heighten our anticipation for Rick and Morty season 3.

