WWE Rumors: WrestleMania Coming To New Orleans In 2018

The WWE has already announced that both “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker will appear on Monday Night Raw on Jan. 9 in New Orleans. That isn’t the only big announcement that appears to be coming when it comes to the WWE and New Orleans. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that the WWE is set to announce that they will bring WrestleMania back to New Orleans in 2018.

WrestleMania took place in New Orleans just five years ago with WrestleMania XXX. That was the show where Daniel Bryan finally rose to the top of the WWE by both beating Triple H and then winning the world championship in a three-way against Batista and Randy Orton.

Since that event, WrestleMania has taken place in Santa Clara, California, Dallas, Texas, and this year it will take place in Miami, Florida. According to the reports, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that they have several sources that have confirmed New Orleans is the site for the upcoming announcement.

This year, WrestleMania has some big time matches coming if WWE rumors are to be believed. The biggest match that has been rumored is Undertaker vs. John Cena, a match that might be the final one in the career of The Undertaker before he officially retires from wrestling.

There have also been rumors that Roman Reigns may battle Undertaker since that could pass the torch from Undertaker to a star with many years ahead of him instead of someone like John Cena who doesn’t need the push. Of course, with the recent Twitter showdown that Forbes reported took place between John Cena and Roman Reigns, that one is a possibility now as well.

Of course, the biggest rumor when it comes to Roman Reigns and WrestleMania is him fighting the monster Braun Strowman. Vince McMahon loves to see heroes battling monsters at WrestleMania and this is a match that he seems to think could make Roman Reigns a bigger star.

There is also the almost assured WrestleMania match between Seth Rollins and Triple H. That match has built since Triple H turned on Seth Rollins and anointed Kevin Owens the new top man on Monday Night Raw and helped him win the WWE Universal Championship.

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, two men who have been best friends since midway through 2016, also seem destined for WrestleMania. That match is rumored to be the last match for Chris Jericho before he leaves the WWE again to tour with his band Fozzy and he could put over Kevin Owens on his way out.

Also on tap for the show is the already announced Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal match, which should bring a lot of eyes to the product. Add in the rumored women’s title match between Charlotte and Bayley and the card is stacked even without the other title matches included.

This is how things seem to be every year when WrestleMania rolls around. If the idea of WrestleMania coming back to New Orleans for the second time in five years seems strange, it just proves that New Orleans wanted it more than others, which makes sense.

According to The Sporting News, the city of New Orleans announced that WrestleMania 30 generated $142.2 million in economic impact for the city. If these WWE rumors are true, New Orleans knows how important WrestleMania is and seems more than happy to bring them back.

