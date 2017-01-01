Leslie Jones Wants A Role In ‘Deadpool 2’

Leslie Jones has made a plea to Ryan Reynolds that she stars in Deadpool 2, the upcoming sequel to the hugely successful original from 2016. In fact, the Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters actress has already picked out the role that she wants in Deadpool 2, revealing that she could play the titular hero’s sidekick.

Leslie Jones made this admission on Late Night With Seth Meyers‘ New Year’s Eve special. While chatting with Jones the host asked her about her desire to star in Deadpool 2, which immediately provoked Jones to go into detail about why she wants the role. First things first, Leslie Jones admitted that, from her point of view, “Ryan Reynolds has got to be one of the finest pieces of specimen.” This is a viewpoint that plenty of other individuals across the planet would agree with.

In fact, Seth Meyers was quick to back her opinion, as he insisted that Ryan Reynolds was “breathtakingly handsome.” It’s not just that Ryan Reynolds is pretty damn good to look at, though, because Leslie Jones was quick to add that he’s also “hilarious,” before she then went into even more specifics about her potential role in Deadpool 2.

Leslie Jones added,

“In Deadpool I would love just to be the sidekick just feeding him back the lines.”

Leslie Jones even admitted that she’s figured out what her superhero ability will be in Deadpool 2. But rather than possessing super strength or having healing abilities, Leslie Jones just wants to be really, really, ridiculously “loud.” So loud in fact that she wants her booming voice to be able to blast clothes clean off her adversaries.

This isn’t the first time that Leslie Jones has declared her interest in starring in Deadpool 2. Earlier this month she sent a Tweet directly to Ryan Reynolds that made it clear in no uncertain terms that she wanted to appear in the blockbuster, writing, “I want to be In Deadpool. I could be smart mouth sidekick. And my power would be loudness!!”

Of course, Deadpool 2 has had its fair share of problems with who might pop up in the sequel. Deadpool’s post-credits scene saw the character inform the audience that a sequel was already in development and that it would feature Cable.

Since then though there have additional rumors that Deadpool 2 would also include Domino and that Ruby Rose and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have auditioned for the part. It was also speculated that Ryan Reynolds and director Tim Miller were at loggerheads over who should star as Cable in the film. This all came to a head when it was announced that Tim Miller, who had overseen the first installment to the franchise, dropped out of Deadpool 2.

Earlier in December Tim Miller opened up about why he dropped out of Deadpool 2 during an interview on CG Garage, via Collider. Miller insisted, “I didn’t want to make some stylized movie that was 3 times the budget… I wanted to make the same kind of movie that we made before because I think that’s the right movie to make for the character.” Miller then also added, “I wanted to do the same thing [as the first movie]. Kyle Chandler was not going to be Cable.” Miller was subsequently replaced by David Leitch as Deadpool 2’s director.

Ryan Reynolds also has his own dreams and ambitions for what Deadpool will get up to in future films. In fact, he previously announced his desire to see the “Merc With A Mouth” star opposite Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds tweeted earlier this week to deny that Deadpool cameos in Logan, before then adding, “I want a Deadpool/Wolvie film. But Logan is its own unique and perfect thing. The Big Red S***-Talker wouldn’t mix with the tone.”

[Featured Image by Sony & 20th Century Fox]