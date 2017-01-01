Is Donald Trump Crazy? From Porn Videos And Misogynistic Statements About Women To Threats About Using Nuclear Weapons, People Are Questioning Trump’s Mental Health

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daniel Ketchum and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

With the inauguration fast approaching, many people are asking these days “is Donald Trump crazy?” Given that he is about to assume control over the most powerful military in the world – along with a potentially world-ending stock of nuclear weapons – it’s not unreasonable to ask this question. Particularly about a man like Trump who has demonstrated during a series of scandals over the last year that he may not be entirely stable.

The Mental Health of Donald Trump

As reported by Vanity Fair, some experts in the field of psychology have themselves been calling Donald Trump crazy – although they used proper psychological jargon rather than the more alarming term “crazy.” And the reasons they have for reaching this conclusion are rather disquieting.

New episodes next week. But…Trump using "not?" Thanking himself? ICYMI from 11/23: How to remove a crazy POTUS. pic.twitter.com/NPdpvS7RzK — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 29, 2016

For one thing, Donald Trump engages in lying to an extent not seen in any prior politician. Trump will tell casual lies, transparent lies, self-serving lies, and lies in general without any concern about whether they can be easily refuted. But of course, Trump supporters apparently don’t care about the truth of his statements, so why should he?

There’s also the self-aggrandizement. Very few people are willing to stand at a podium and speak so boldly about their own perceived wonderfulness. Donald Trump loves himself and is fine with everybody knowing it.

Trump has on various occasions described himself as smart, intelligent, successful, rich, etc. Strangely, he always fails to bring up humility. No doubt, this is merely an oversight. Psychologically, this kind of behavior is described by professionals as narcissism.

It’s also true that – psychologically – people who are constantly talking about themselves in the third person and heaping praise on their own shoulders usually do so out of a deep-seated sense of inferiority.

It’s highly likely that Donald Trump himself recognizes his own profound weaknesses when it comes to his impending installation as president of the United States, from his virtual illiteracy – Trump has publicly stated that he doesn’t like to read – to his lack of knowledge about world affairs.

Psychological Quirks Demonstrated by Donald Trump

Crazy is, of course, a relative term. People are often described as crazy who are merely eccentric or outrageous. But the odd psychological quirks repeatedly demonstrated by Donald Trump over the years – and particularly over the course of the 2016 presidential campaign – suggest that a very different Webster’s dictionary definition of the word crazy should be applied to him.

Donald Trump treating women as objects and property is another factor suggesting mental health problems. Trump has objectified countless women, ranging from respected politicians to his wife and even his own daughter. According to The Atlantic, Trump reportedly once said about his 16-year-old daughter Ivanka Trump, “Don’t you think my daughter’s hot? She’s hot, right?”

There are also the numerous video and audio tapes in which Donald Trump has said and done things that would – in the past – have precluded anyone from becoming president of the United States. This includes his porn tapes for Playboy and the recorded interview with Billy Bush – reported by Fox News– in which he said the following.

Trump: “Yeah that’s her with the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful… I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything.” Bush: “Whatever you want.” Trump: “Grab them by the p***y. You can do anything.”

But Donald Trump crazy quotes and behaviors extend well beyond his personal life. There is also his disturbing – and repeated – insistence during his intelligence briefings with campaign staffers that he didn’t quite understand why he couldn’t just use nuclear weapons to destroy America’s enemies. Along with his apparent decision to turn his back on NATO and Japan while embracing Vladimir Putin and Russia, all of this is enough to make any rational person break out into a sweat.

[Featured Image by Ted S. Warren/AP Images]