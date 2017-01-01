Mariah Carey Breaks Silence Following Disastrous New Year’s Eve Performance

Mariah Carey’s disastrous performance at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest just before the ball dropped at Times Square has sparked a frenzy of tweets, with many of them joking that it’s the “final death of 2016.”

Carey, however, has taken the comments in stride, choosing to shrug off the incident with a tweet, which she accompanied with a gif of herself shaking her head, as reported by Us Weekly.

“Shit happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017,” Carey captioned the gif.

Shit happens ???? Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!???? Here's to making more headlines in 2017 ???? pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

It wasn’t so bad the first time Mariah Carey hit the stage, in which she sang the popular New Year’s Eve song, “Auld Lang Syne.” While it was already obvious that the backing track didn’t match her singing, most of those who were in attendance didn’t seem to mind and seemed to be enjoying the performance.

Looking gorgeous in a sequined bodysuit, Mariah launched into her hit song “Emotion,” while being surrounded by backup dancers. Reaching for her earpiece, it was already evident that the “Hero” singer was having a hard time hearing the track.

Mariah Carey's performance last night was a disaster! ???? pic.twitter.com/V2tYXhYCRj — Shady Music Polls (@TheShadyPolls) January 1, 2017

After asking her backup dancers to lead her down the steps on her way to the stage, Carey told the audience, “Well, Happy New Year.” Walking around the stage, she said, “We can’t hear but I’ll just get through ‘Emotion.'” By then, a hush descended on the crowd, with a few murmurs being heard here and there.

Before long, Carey appeared to have decided to just go through the motions, saying, “All right, we didn’t have a check for this song, so we’ll just say it went to number one.” After singing a few more lines, she made an awkward attempt to improvise.

“We’re missing some of the vocals, but it is what it is … I’m gonna let the audience sing. We didn’t have a sound check for this New Year’s baby, it is what it is,” she said.

The fact that she was lip syncing through the performance became even more obvious when she said, “Get these monitors on, please,” while her vocal track hitting her signature high notes blared through the speakers.

Mariah Carey’s dancers, meanwhile, soldiered on as they went through their dance routines as per usual.

“Just for laughs, do the lift,” Mariah asked the dancers, who happily indulged her.

“That was… amazing,” the popular singer said after the song was finished.

Carey’s set then proceeded as the song “We Belong Together” started playing. Again, MiMi tried to sing, but the backing track seemed way out of sync. Apparently giving up, she asked the dancers to “bring the feathers” as the song ended with a whimper.

“It just don’t get any better,” Carey mouthed before leaving the stage.

As soon as her set had ended, netizens on Twitter shared their thoughts about the disastrous performance, with many noting that the performance is indicative of what 2016 felt like.

“Mariah Carey’s performance pretty much sums up 2016,” KCCI meteorologist Frank Scaglione tweeted.

“Maybe Mariah Carey didn’t give the performance that 2016 wanted, but she gave the performance 2016 deserved,” someone who goes by the username @ bourgeoisalien tweeted.

Even popular singer-songwriter Josh Groban joined the fray, tweeting, “Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs an angel loses its wings.”

Before the show, Mariah Carey seemed genuinely hyped to perform for the New Year’s Eve show, according to Us Weekly.

“I am so excited to return and feel blessed to be a part of this year’s magical celebration,” Mariah told ABC. “I can’t wait to perform once again for my incredible fans as we ring in the New Year.”

Do you think Mariah Carey’s disaster of a performance is going to effect her career in a negative way? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]