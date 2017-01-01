‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Pulls A Gun On Suspicious Trespassers Attempting To Gain Entry Into ‘Moore Manor’

Kenya Moore pulled a gun on three unidentified trespassers who approached her Georgia home, according to E! Online. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted two videos to her Instagram account after three individuals approached the residence she refers to as ‘Moore Manor.’ Kenya was enraged and defensive while describing the aftermath of the evening’s events. The RHOA star said the trio climbed over the tall fence surrounding her house, walked up to her long driveway, and attempted to knock on her door.

“Look, there’s only one way to say this—Imma get real real wit’ y’all right now. I just had three motherf****** come to my front door and knock on it. I didn’t know who they were. They climbed over my fence where I live and came and thought it was a good idea to say, ‘Hi, Kenya!’ Like, bitch, you are on my motherf*****’ property and you are trespassing, because you climbed over my fence to get over here… Even though it’s under construction, bitch, you can’t crawl over it to get to me.”

Moore published the alarming stills from her security footage. In one of the images, Kenya is seen walking out of her house and appeared to pull a gun out on the three trespassers.

“This b**** over here is on high alert. We on level orange up in this b****. If you come over here, you come to my door, you find out where I live, please do, because if you come over here, you gonna get a motherf****** cap in your ass… No, ‘Who are you?’ ‘What are you doing here?’ You are going to get a motherf****** cap in your ass. I will f****** shoot and I will ask questions later. Try me!”

“I will be pulling the security footage and I will be getting your license plates and I will be prosecuting you for trespassing… You come over here, you gonna go to jail—and you might get an ass whipping on your way to getting shot.” The former Apprentice star made it clear that the situation is far from over. Moore will be retrieving footage from her security camera’s so she can obtain the intruder’s license plate numbers for prosecution purposes.

“They were driving a white car. The female was recording on her phone the entire time,” the Bravolebrity wrote. “They told someone! Turn them in anonymously and if it leads to their arrest you will get $1000 each. It is never ok to violate anyone this way. It is not funny. Men showing up at your door is an immediate threat. Things could have ended badly and all 3 will be criminally prosecuted.” On Saturday morning, Moore offered a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify one or more of the trespassers. Moore added that she is gathering more security footage from other cameras and asked anyone with tips or information to e-mail her at mooremanor2016@gmail.com immediately. Moore continued and provided more information in regards to the three ‘Moore Manor’ trespassers

This is not the first time Kenya has had to deal with unpredictable situations. Moore stayed authentic on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with her boyfriend, Matt Jordan. Kenya revealed Matt is 16 years younger than her and that presented a whole new set of complicated issues that she has never encountered before.

During Season 9, explosive moments between Kenya and Matt have played out in front of cameras. Matt chases Moore up the stairs screaming at one point and leaves Kenya in tears. While another scene, Kandi Burruss claims Matt smashed the windows in Kenya’s garage.

[Featured Images by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]