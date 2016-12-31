‘Days Of Our Lives’: Hope Brady Stabbed In Prison – Does Kristian Alfonso’s Character Live Or Die On ‘DOOL’? [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans are waiting to see if and when Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will get out of prison. Even though she was sentenced to 25 years behind bars without the possibility of parole, viewers were hoping she would get an appeal. Unfortunately, the appeal was denied. Based on the latest spoilers, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) spoke about Hope, Rafe, and the mystery of Stefano DiMera’s body. Also, it was revealed that Hope gets stabbed in prison. Does she live through it or will fans have to say goodbye to another fan favorite character?

DOOL spoilers are ahead.

Recently, Joseph Mascolo died, the actor who played Stefano DiMera on Days Of Our Lives. It was a sad day for the soap opera world and fans, who loved the Salem villain. This is partly what made the suggestion that Stefano might be alive so confusing. Mascolo was such an incredibly talented actor who spent more than three decades on the soap opera that it wouldn’t be right to recast him. Hopefully, the “sighting” in Prague is of Joseph himself and not someone else. It wouldn’t be right to his memory to cast another actor to play the part.

As for the mystery of Stefano DiMera, Galen Gering spoke to Soap Opera Digest about what is going to happen next on Days Of Our Lives. It turns out that things are going to get even worse for Hope Brady because she is stabbed. Don’t worry, she survives and Kristian Alfonso isn’t leaving the soap opera, at least not right now. However, this puts even more pressure on Rafe and Hope’s loved ones to get her out of prison, Gering explains to the magazine.

“When Rafe finds out Hope has been stabbed, it raises the stakes even more, as well as the urgency to get her out before she’s killed. The sense of something like this happening existed from the minute that Hope was admitted to the prison because she’s a cop behind bars and that doesn’t bode well.”

Galen also mentioned that Rafe wonders why Hope was put in the general population instead of somewhere safer. Honestly, Days Of Our Lives fans have this same question. So far, it has not been answered on the soap opera.

When Rafe visits Hope after her stabbing, she tells him Coco and Sheila were behind the attack. However, she refuses to report the details. Instead, she wants to do things her way. As fans saw last week, Hope was trying to get an army of prisoners together. It isn’t known if she will continue with this plan or if it will work. In the meantime, Hatti (Deidre Hall) promises Rafe that she and her friends will take care of Hope. Even though he is conflicted, Rafe decides that the best way for him to help Hope get out of prison is by going to Prague to find Stefano DiMera.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers include Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) getting heartbroken when Nancy (Patrika Darbo) keeps her away from baby Holly. Also, Chloe’s (Nadia Bjorlin) mom will do a DNA switch to keep Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) from finding out the truth.

As for Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller), a sneak peek photo shows the two between the sheets together. However, NBC released a preview clip which has Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) telling Chad she meant it when she said she loved him.

Regarding Joey (James Lastovic) and Jade (Paige Searcy) on Days Of Our Lives, Jade might have a miscarriage. A photo shows her in a hospital bed and she is clutching her stomach and appears to be screaming. DOOL spoilers suggest that Joey will face a loss. Could Joey and Jade lose their baby?

Keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens with Hope, Rafe, Stefano, and the rest of the Salem residents.

