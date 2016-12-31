Clinton News: President Clinton Promises To Triple Gifts To His Family’s Charity

In recent Clinton news, Bill Clinton has promised to donate up to $200,000 to his family charity. Bruce Lindsey, the Clinton Foundation’s chairman, announced in an email newsletter that Bill Clinton had make a special matching gift pledge. President Clinton, the newsletter said, would triple every donation made to his family charity, up to $200,000. The email was sent to the charity’s supporters on Wednesday.

“As we prepare for a new year, President Clinton and Chelsea remain dedicated to our work providing everyone a chance to succeed,” Lindsey wrote, according to a news report published in the New York Post. “Your contribution before the end of the year is so important that President Clinton is personally TRIPLING every gift to the Foundation, up to $200,000.”

Tomorrow is the last day to triple your gift. Help us change more lives in 2017→ https://t.co/IpDseemu1F pic.twitter.com/UwIbjHK0gu — Clinton Foundation (@ClintonFdn) December 30, 2016

Reportedly, in the Clinton Foundation newsletter, Lindsey defended the Clinton Foundation, which has been accused of wrongdoing this election year.

“The Clinton Foundation has been a force for good in this world. I’ve seen firsthand what the Foundation can accomplish,” Lindsey said. “Here in the United States, we’re committed to finding ways for all children to live up to their unlimited potential.”

Help us change more lives in 2017. Make a gift today & it will be triple matched by Pres. @BillClinton. Donate: https://t.co/IpDseemu1F pic.twitter.com/VCDDGKONEv — Clinton Foundation (@ClintonFdn) December 28, 2016

In 2015, an in-depth news report in The Washington Post shed a bad light on the Clinton’s non-profit corporation, which was founded in 1997. While Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, there was reportedly no shortage of donations. Now that Hillary Clinton has lost the presidential election, some say that donations have declined.

Peter Schweizer, President of the Government Accountability Institute, author of the book Clinton Cash and vocal Clinton critic reportedly said that donations to the Clinton’s charitable organization have “dried up.” Schweitzer, who is also the Senior Editor-at-Large of Breitbart News, a controversial right-wing publication, claimed. “They are almost essentially gone.”

“This is an organization that has thrived financially because really, since its creation up until now, you’ve always had a Clinton at either, number one, was in a position of political power that could do favors for donors: Bill Clinton was president. Hillary Clinton was a senior senator. Hillary Clinton was secretary of state. Or somebody was running for president – Hillary Clinton from 2013 on,” Schweitzer stated. “With that out of the picture, it seems pretty clear that a lot of the Clinton Foundation donors don’t find this a particularly attractive charity per se, by itself. I think the Clinton Foundation is going to be a shell of its former self.”

No Longer Selling Access, the #ClintonFoundation Begs for Fundshttps://t.co/Ihryfcv6xf via @heatstreet — ADORABLE????DEPLORABLE (@GoldStarMomTX55) December 30, 2016

Of course, in these days of fake news fears, it’s only fair to note that the liberal watchdog organization Media Matters reported that the Clinton Cash author’s news should be taken with a grain of salt.

“Schweizer has a disreputable history of reporting marked by errors and retractions, with numerous reporters excoriating him for facts that ‘do not check out,’ sources that ‘do not exist,’ and a basic failure to practice ‘Journalism 101’,” Media Matters reported.

Still, this fall, a Reuters news report stated, “The Clinton Foundation has confirmed it accepted a $1 million gift from Qatar while Hillary Clinton was U.S. secretary of state without informing the State Department, even though she had promised to let the agency review new or significantly increased support from foreign governments.”

Before the General Election, news broke that representatives from the Clinton Foundation said that if Hillary Clinton was elected president, the non-profit would stop accepting money from foreign governments. Now, several weeks after the election, Hillary Clinton is not going to be the president, and the news of her husband’s pledge to the triple donations is highlighted on the Clinton Foundation’s website beside a photo of Bill and Chelsea Clinton. Meanwhile, the emailed newsletter from the Clinton Foundation’s chairman made absolutely no mention of Hillary Clinton.

