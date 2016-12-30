NBA Rumors: Brandon Knight, Paul George, Goran Dragic And DeMarcus Cousins Updates

NBA rumors continue to surface as we get closer to the Feb. 23 trade deadline. Some of these rumors could develop more with the season, and some of them will never get off the ground. However, here are some NBA rumors about various players in the association.

Here are six NBA teams that could use Brandon Knight more than the Suns https://t.co/2NFLVqmJwb pic.twitter.com/LBUObjBzYw — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) December 31, 2016

Signals continue to point towards the Phoenix Suns trading guard Brandon Knight, according to Hoops Hype.

Knight played only nine minutes in the Suns’ home win over Toronto, which was less than rookie guard Tyler Ulis.

CBS Sports writer James Herbert connected the Pelicans, Mavericks, Magic, Hawks, Bulls, and Kings as six teams that could use Knight more than Sacramento.

The speculation comes after ESPN‘s Brian Windhorst said Sacramento had been talking with Phoenix about Knight since the summer, per Hoops Hype.

Knight is in year two of a five-year, $70 million deal which he signed before the 2015-16 season.

The 25-year-old guard averages 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the season.

Forbes’ Anthony DiMoro suggests the Philadelphia 76ers as an appealing trade option for Knight. The 76ers could offer Nerlens Noel for Knight, according to DiMoro.

Indiana pacers forward Paul George will not change teams before the deadline, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski via the Forbes article.

Despite all of the rumors, George is not getting traded per the Pacers. Indiana is not even interested in discussing Geroge.

The 26-year-old George averages 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists after 26 games this season. He is also a three-time NBA All-Star.

George makes $18.1 million this season, and he can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2017-18 season.

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic could be available, according to DiMoro. Miami could trade him since they are not a contender.

There were rumors that said Sacramento had some interest in trading for Dragic earlier this season. Otherwise, the Minnesota Timberwolves could offer assets for Dragic per DiMoro.

The Timberwolves could trade Ricky Rubio and some young players. Dragic would fit with Minnesota because of his court vision and leadership, according to DiMoro.

Dragic, 30, is averaging 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists with Miami. The Heat guard is owed $15.89 million this season, and he is under contract until he can opt out before the 2019-20 season.

Report: Rockets want to add big man, talking to Kings about Kosta Koufos https://t.co/CCqe4k4ycf pic.twitter.com/wZipNHv2xU — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) December 30, 2016

The Rockets have been rumored to have some interest in acquiring a center after their starter Clint Capela suffered a fracture in his fibula last week.

Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos has become the Houston Rockets’ prime target, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein via Hoops Rumors.

Koufos is averaging 5.9 points and 5.8 rebounds this season. He has made 28 starts this season, and Koufos could improve the Rockets’ defensive efforts.

The Kings allow four fewer points per possession with Koufos, per Bleacher Report. Hence, Koufos could help Houston improve a defense that allows the 26th most points in the paint per game.

Bleacher Report also points out that Koufos may not be easy to trade for. They cite that the Cleveland Cavaliers surrendered two first-round picks to get center Timofey Mozgov in 2015.

Either way, Houston is also trying to trade forward Corey Brewer per Hoops Rumors. He is making $7.6 million this season, and he has another year left on his contract at the same rate.

DeMarcus Cousins is the only player in NBA HISTORY to average 29 PPG & 10 RPG AND shoot 38% from 3 #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/VSg8xzFFMf — AcrossTheCourt™ (@AcrossTheCourt_) December 27, 2016

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins has had his name in and out of NBA rumors, again.

Hoops Rumors cites a column from The Vertical’s Chris Mannix which speculates that Cousins could land with Orlando Magic.

Currently, the Sacramento Kings are in the running for a playoff spot so they have shown no inclination to trade Cousins.

According to the article, Orlando has young pieces to make an attractive offer for Cousins. A package that includes Magic forward Aaron Gordon and center Nikola Vucevic could entice the Kings to move Cousins.

Cousins is averaging 29.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He has a $15.76 million salary for this season and 16.78 million owed next year. He is eligible to become a free agent in 2019.

More NBA Rumors should surface as the season gets closer to the February deadline.

