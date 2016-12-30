Song Joong-ki Gives Handwritten Messages To All 500 Crew Members Of ‘Battleship Island’ As Filming Ends

Korean actor Song Joong-ki again proved his thoughtfulness when he gifted all 500 staff members of Battleship Island with scented candles that each came with a handwritten note. The Descendants of the Sun actor reportedly spent about 25 million Korean won ($21,000) to thank the crew for their hard work.

Instead of mass distributing the candles, Song Joong-ki opted to write notes to express his gratitude. In an interview with Focus News, director Ryoo Seung-wan said that the film was “hard to shoot” and that “the experience was painful.”

Actor So Ji-sub echoed his statements and said that doing Battleship Island was “emotionally taxing,” but he feels happy that they managed to wrap up filming on time. Song Joong-ki considered the film a meaningful project.

“This is a grand project and I am happy to be a part of it. I have been running for six months to keep my body in shape. I wanted to do a great job because I believe this is a meaningful project.”

After the fame of Descendants of the Sun, the actor never really got the chance to rest as he proceeded to visit key cities in China for fan meets. His schedule was then occupied by Battleship Island, where he plays the role of an independence fighter who infiltrated Hashima Island in a bid to rescue the Joseon captives on the island.

Battleship Island is set to premiere in 2018.

Recently, Lee Kwang-soo talked about Song Joong-ki’s visit on the Sound of Heart set to shoot for his cameo. As reported by Allkpop, Lee Kwang-soo joked that on the day of the filming, a lot of female staff members came on the set.

“Song Joong-ki immediately accepted my request for a cameo even before seeing the script. I’m very thankful for such friend. I actually didn’t know that many female staff members existed until that scene [with Song Joong Ki]. There were also some who I’ve never seen before.”

Ha Byung-hoon, the director of the new KBS drama, further said that Song Joong- accommodated all of the staff members’ requests for a photo.

“I didn’t realize that we had that many staff members until Song Joong-ki came to the set. There were about 2 times more people than usual, and they were staring to the point that it was scary. Song Joong-ki worked very hard, and he prepared a lot. He also took pictures with all the staff members before leaving. I regret not taking one with him.”

Song Joong-ki’s kindness toward his colleagues does not surprise his supporters. Last July, Soompi reported that he showed his appreciation to the people who work for him – security officers, stage directors, and organizers – by hosting a wrap-up party and gifting them with the latest tablets.

He reportedly thanked them for their assistance when he did his rigorous Asian tour. Knowing how tedious it might be to guard him round-the-clock, he also gave his security team ginseng products.

His fans can only imagine how thoughtful he is to his girlfriend although until now, Song Joong-ki is determined to keep his personal affairs private.

After all, he once said via Drama Fever, “If I get a girlfriend, I won’t spill the beans but if I get caught, I’ll officially acknowledge the relationship.”

Many are still linking him to his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo. Some believe that they have been secretly dating ever since Descendants of the Sun ended. The “SongSong” couple is expected to reunite at the 2016 KBS Drama Awards happening on December 31.

