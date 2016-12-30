Is ‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall Engaged? His ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Costar Jared Haibon Reveals Nick Is ‘Very Happy’ After Filming

Sounds like Nick Viall may have found love after all. Production for The Bachelor just wrapped and Viall’s Bachelor in Paradise co-star Jared Haibon claims he is “happy.” Does this mean Viall got engaged during the final rose ceremony?

ET Online reports that Haibon went out to dinner with Viall after filming for the new season concluded. Not only did Viall appear upbeat, but Haibon claims that he had a great time on The Bachelor.

“He seems very happy,” Haibon stated. “He’s definitely upbeat! … The Bachelor takes a toll on you, but… he’s definitely lively and seems happy and energetic… It seems like he had a great experience.”

Haibon admitted that he’s looking forward to watching Viall find love next season, but didn’t hold back when discussing Viall’s faults. “He’s brutally honest, sometimes to his own fault,” Haibon shared. “It’s going to be fascinating… Whether you hate him or love him, he’s always going to be himself.”

Carter Matt reports that Viall has appeared on three different seasons of ABC’s hit reality dating franchise. He came in second place twice on The Bachelorette and appeared in Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. Given Viall’s controversial past on the show, Haibon expects plenty of drama.

“The qualities that Nick likes in a woman are a strong personality, confidence and that’s just going to breed quarrels in the house,” he stated. “Nick is a very confident man himself…[But] once he opens up, he’s a teddy bear. He’s a very emotional guy…I definitely foresee Nick maybe shedding a few tears.”

There’s still no telling if Viall will get engaged on The Bachelor. According to Hollywood Take, Viall was very confident about his chances going into the season but also expressed some concern about being in the spotlight.

“I’m hopeful I’ll find someone to spend the rest of my life with. I couldn’t be more excited to find that amazing connection,” Viall shared back in October. “I was very nervous, but it took me a couple of days. I told them I had to think about it. I didn’t have a lot of time to think about it because they didn’t ask me too long ago. But it took me a couple of days. It’s a huge responsibility, but it’s obviously an amazing opportunity, so ultimately, I accepted.”

Despite the secrecy surrounding the new season of The Bachelor, early spoilers indicate that Viall got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi. The 29-year-old teaches special education in Montreal.

Viall has not been spotted with Grimaldi outside of the set. He was seen grabbing dinner with friends last month, which many thought was a clear indication that Viall had someone waiting for him back home.

Until more information is revealed, Bustle reports that executive producer Mike Fleiss has been teasing fans with behind-the-scenes looks on social media. The creator has steadily posted photos of Viall online, subtly hinting at what’s in store next season.

This includes revealing that Viall will take one lucky contestant on a helicopter ride and a hot tub date. Fleiss also dished on some of the contestants, offering random real-life comparisons to the women on the shoe.

“One of the women on the show is a dead ringer for Ivanka Trump…” Fleiss wrote back in September.

Of course, Fleiss stopped short of revealing which contestant will earn Viall’s final rose. He did, however, admit that Viall “is as nervous as any guy I’ve ever seen on Night One.” If Fleiss’ posts are any indication, then fans are in for a surprising season.

Fans can watch Viall in action when The Bachelor returns to ABC on January 2, check out a preview below.

[Featured Image by ABC]