‘The Young And The Restless’ Schedule Note And Spoilers: Dylan’s Case Leads To Trouble, Devon’s Accident Sparks Big Reactions, And Nick And Chelsea Dance Around Their Feelings

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things will get intense in Genoa City as 2017 begins, but viewers will have to wait through a long weekend to see what comes next. Devon raced off after learning that Hilary had set up Mariah’s fall, and as Thursday’s episode ended, he got into an accident. Chelsea and Nick kissed, then got flustered over the situation, and Dylan is working on a dangerous case to take his mind off of losing Christian, despite Sharon’s concerns. Where are things headed next?

People will not get to see a new episode on Friday, December 30, but the action will kick back into gear again on Monday. According to SheKnows Soaps, CBS will air an encore of Victor and Nikki’s 1984 wedding on Friday, but new episodes resume on January 2. As the action gets underway in 2017, Young and Restless spoilers from Serial Scoop share that Devon will end up in the hospital after his accident, and Hilary will rush to his bedside.

Can Hilary smooth things over with Devon? The Young and the Restless spoilers note that both Lily and Devon will be facing changes in the New Year, and both will have Neil right by their side to support them. Fans can expect to see Lily tear into Hilary once again after they learn of the accident, but it sounds as if Lily will be facing some new challenges of her own soon.

Sharon and Dylan are both struggling to move forward after losing Christian, and Dylan has accepted the challenge of working on a new and dangerous case that will soon take him to Miami. Sharon will beg him not to pursue this assignment, but Young and Restless spoilers reveal that he will go undercover and dig into the investigation anyway. It is known that Steve Burton is leaving the role of Dylan and his last show will be in January, but fans will have to wait and see just how his character is written out of the action.

Nick and Chelsea will soon discuss the kiss they shared on New Year’s Eve, and it seems that some misread signals will cause some challenges in their relationship. Will Chelsea and Nick eventually allow this friendship to transition into a romance or will they stick with being supportive friends and only friends to one another?

Reed showed up at Victoria’s door with a police officer by his side, and viewers will be quite curious to see what happens with Reed’s return. Could J.T. be popping up soon as well? Victoria will also step up her game when it comes to business, showing a side of her that will spark comparisons to Victor’s style. Billy will be lending his support to his ex-wife, and it sounds as if Abby will be struggling to find some direction in her life as 2017 begins.

Lauren has been hiding the truth about the trouble at Fenmore’s from Michael, and Young and Restless spoilers share that Gloria will be sticking around and using a secret she has to her advantage. Despite a brief moment of solidarity, there is more drama ahead between Jack and Billy, and Jill will be anxious to target someone who crosses her.

Victor has been showing a softer side of himself lately, and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that he will be pursuing a new outlet of some sort. In addition, there is plenty of drama on the way for Chloe and Kevin as her secret regarding Bella’s paternity causes some friction in their relationship. Viewers will see more of Ravi and Ashley in the episodes ahead, and teasers note that old friends will be popping up to help Lauren.

Are Billy and Victoria destined to reunite or is it time for both of them to move on to others once and for all? How will Dylan’s new case impact his marriage to Sharon and can Devon find a way to forgive Hilary? The Young and the Restless spoilers hint at juicy twists and turns ahead, and fans cannot wait to see what comes next as 2017 kicks into gear.

[Featured Image by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock]