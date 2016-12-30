‘The Vampire Diaries’ Stefan And Caroline Might Not Make It To The Aisle After All

As The Vampire Diaries is inching its way to its series finale, Stefan and Caroline’s fate might be doomed. As if the rollercoaster of emotions brought by the previous seasons isn’t enough, The Vampire Diaries viewers will witness another shocking death and it could be Stefan.

In the previous episode, Stefan made a dangerous pact with Cade in order to save Caroline’s twin daughters. However, despite the wishes of Steroline fans for Stefan and Caroline to still get their happy ending, the couple’s future now appears murky especially with showrunner Julie Plec’s warning via TVLine. She asked fans to brace themselves for heartbreak.

“Stefan’s never been good with temptation while in ripper mode. We know from past experience that Stefan has a threshold, and it’ll be Damon’s job to monitor his brother and make sure he stays on the good side of that threshold. If he crosses it, there’s a risk of losing him forever.”

Earlier this month, Paul Wesley also told E! News that he’s unsure if Stefan and Caroline would still make it to the aisle.

“I don’t know! If they aren’t, it’s unbeknownst to me, but I think at this point it would be weird if they didn’t. We’ve certainly talked about it enough. I think it would be cooler if they didn’t because it would throw people for a loop, I think people are kind of expecting it at this point, but probably, we can surmise they are.”

Some are wondering if Elena Gilbert will soon wake up as she might be the key to saving Mystic Falls. Julie already said that Nina Dobrev wanted to be in the show finale despite her decision to leave The Vampire Diaries.

Even if Elena’s asleep, the showrunners make it a point to include her in the narrative. The producers are excited because “Damon’s memories of her play a big part of the season” and that Elena’s face simply brings back a lot of emotions.

Some fans are still rooting for Elena and Damon to reunite, but Ian Somerhalder himself feels the Salvatore brothers have “lived long enough” and they’re unworthy to have a happy ending after ruining the lives of many in the quiet town.

For him, the just thing to happen is for Damon and Stefan to go on a vacation, hug each other for the last time, and toss their rings into the sea. The self-confessed pro-life advocate believes it’s about time for humanity to win in The Vampire Diaries. Although his views are fairly reasonable, the show’s loyalists might not be excted about it.

Also Read: Here’s How Ian Somerhalder Wants ‘The Vampire Diaries’ to End – ‘Let Elena Wake Up and Have These Boys Gone’

Meanwhile, even if Ian will soon leave his role as Damon, he will still be with CW not as its actor but as a producer. He will team up with his wife Nikki Reed for a new show entitled Transcience. The couple’s newly launched Rare Birds Productions will bring the series to the network in cooperation with Warner Bros.

“When consciousness transfers become legal in the near future, an ambitious young musician finally gets the kind of body and life that he wants. But the procedure has side effects, sending him down a dark rabbit hole where identity, memory and the past start to violently collide,” reads the show’s synopsis.

While Ian will be focused on his new show, some of his fellow cast members are expected to transfer to The Originals. The spinoff will replace The Vampire Diaries in its time slot come March.

The Vampire Diaries returns on CW on January 13 after its customary break.

[Featured Image by The CW]