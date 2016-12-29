Ellen Pompeo Spotted With Surprise Baby, Reveals She Had Third Child

Ellen Pompeo of Grey’s Anatomy has been keeping a secret from her fans. Earlier today, the Daily Mail reported that Ellen and her husband were spotted with a new baby, making everyone wonder if they had another child. Ellen was seen out enjoying a family hike along with her husband, Chris Ivery, and he was carrying a baby. Nobody knew that Pompeo was planning to have another child or anything, but it appears that they have a new baby in their family.

Their daughter Stella was out with them on the hike, but 2-year-old daughter Sienna was nowhere to be seen. Ellen Pompeo welcomed Sienna via surrogate back in 2014. They actually didn’t tell anyone about the baby for two months. Ellen wanted to keep her surrogate’s identity a secret and thought this was a great way to do it. Ivery was walking along today with the baby on his chest, and everyone wanted to know what was going on.

@EllenPompeo "There is always a light at the end of the tunnel." you are my light, you brightness my days ???? pic.twitter.com/Tak6LMKOzE — tali (@pompwo) December 19, 2016

Shortly after the pictures of Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery with the baby were released, Us Magazine shared the news that Ellen did have a third child, but they weren’t telling anyone just yet. Her rep confirmed the news and said that baby and the family were all doing great. Ellen isn’t sharing much news about the baby at this time, though. Fans want to hear the details.

At this time, Ellen Pompeo is not sharing if she used a surrogate, but everyone is assuming that is how she had the baby. Ellen didn’t appear to be pregnant, and if she was, then she did a great job of hiding it from everyone.

Not long ago, Ellen was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared all about having a baby via surrogate and how great the experience was for her family.

“This is an incredible thing to do with your life, to give the gift of carrying someone’s child. I am forever grateful and feel very blessed and grateful to her — she who will remain anonymous. I was there with her when they inseminated her, and we held hands. I looked into the microscope and I saw the embryo. I saw the baby, and they put it in a thingy and they inseminated her. And then we held hands and we prayed, we talked to God, and if she was meant to be. He said he was going to try to help us out and now we have a gorgeous baby girl.”

It is very possible that Ellen Pompeo would choose to use the same surrogate once again. They were able to keep it all a secret, and it sounds like they worked well together during the pregnancy and birth. When Ellen had her daughter Stella, she actually was pregnant and gave birth to her. Ellen Pompeo tends to keep her private life under wraps, so it isn’t surprising that she kept the baby a secret until she was ready to tell her fans about it. Hopefully, Ellen Pompeo will reveal more information about her child soon because the fans would love to hear details.

Finally some good news: Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery have just welcomed baby No. 3: https://t.co/RsgEqoxLW6 pic.twitter.com/XFs7xEDITL — E! News (@enews) December 29, 2016

Are you shocked to hear that Ellen Pompeo had a third baby and was able to keep it a secret? Do you think that Ellen would have even shared the news if they hadn’t been caught on camera today? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss Grey’s Anatomy when it returns to ABC in 2017.

[Featured Image By Mark Davis/Getty Images]