Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reportedly ‘Humiliated,’ In An A-List Feud With Beyonce And Jay Z

The word on the street is that Beyonce and Jay Z have declared war against Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Find out why this A-list feud has left Kimye “humiliated.”

Beyonce and Jay Z are reportedly done playing nice with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The music mogul couple, who were once close with the rapper, are done with the troubled reality stars, according to Radar Online.

Back in November, Kanye West verbally attacked both Jay Z, 47, and Beyonce, 35, during a live performance. While on-stage during one of his “Saint Pablo Tour” shows, Kanye West went off on Jay Z and Beyonce for not checking up on his wife after her traumatic robbery in Paris back in October.

The rapper also seemed upset at the fact that their daughter, North West, and Jay Z and Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, have never even met each other, let alone played with one another.

Well, it looks like Beyonce and Jay Z are not taking Kanye West’s rant too lightly.

Kim Kardashian, the mother of North, 2, and Saint, 1, apparently attempted to call Beyonce following Kanye’s mental breakdown to try to smooth things over.

“Beyonce flipped out on Kim when Kim called her to try and soothe tensions after Kanye’s hospitalization.”

According to a source close to Kardashian, Beyonce told her never to call her again.

“Basically she told Kim to never, ever, contact her or her husband again and said stuff like she thought that the two of them are made for each other because they are both talentless and pathetic!”

The A-list feud comes after years of Kardashian attempting to get Beyonce in her good graces.

However, Beyonce had made it pretty clear from the get-go that she was not interested in a friendship with Kardashian.

“Kim was trying so hard to be Beyonce’s friend for so long and she had even asked her on numerous occasions to let Blue Ivy play with North. Beyonce just kept ignoring her.”

The tensions reached an all-time high after Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint for $10 million worth of jewelry after Paris Fashion Week in October.

“When Kim was attacked, Kanye thought it was rude that neither Beyonce nor Jay Z called to see if Kim was doing okay. That is the real reason he went off on Jay Z, too!”

Even after that, Kardashian and West still seemed desperate to mend things with Beyonce and Jay Z.

“Kim and Kanye both felt awful and got into it because Kim told Kanye that he had ruined their chances of being friends with Beyonce and Jay.”

Kardashian even tried to make things better over the holidays by inviting them to their infamous Christmas Eve party.

Christmas Eve ❄️???? #family #mygirls #blessed #repost @kyliejenner ・・・Kendall where u at ? A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:12am PST

“They wanted to try one last time to make things better, so they mailed Bey and Jay an invite to the Kardashian’s holiday party.”

It doesn’t look like that invitation was welcomed either.

“The invite was returned to Kim and Kanye’s house with ‘Return To Sender’ written on the envelope!”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Staff/Getty Images]