Rihanna Hints She Wants Drake Back In Cryptic Message After He Allegedly Calls Jennifer Lopez ‘The One’

Rihanna appears to be hinting that she’s not ready to put her romance with Drake in the past just yet, despite reports claiming the rapper has been getting close with Jennifer Lopez in recent weeks.

According to a new report by Marie Claire, Rihanna appeared to hint that Drake may still on her mind in the wake of their October breakup, seemingly wearing her love for Drake on her lips over the Christmas period.

The site speculated that Rihanna appeared to be wearing Tom Ford lipstick in the color “Drake,” which was actually inspired by the Canadian rapper and taken from the designer’s 2015 “Lips & Boys” collection, in a snap of herself posing with her niece.

Rihanna fan @RihannaDaily uploaded the photo of Rihanna to Instagram, in which she can clearly be seen wearing a slightly metallic purple shade on her lips, which has fans speculating that Rihanna could be making her feelings for her former boyfriend pretty clear.

The photo which was uploaded to social media over the festive period, potentially showing Drake that she was still thinking of him over Christmas, as Marie Claire speculated could have been a “message to her old flame” as the rumors swirl that the rapper is growing close to Lopez.

But while it’s possible that Rihanna’s lipstick shade is pure coincidence and may not even be from the Tom Ford collection, Rihanna potentially showing off her love for her boyfriend through her make-up has some pretty interesting timing as the rumors continue to swirl around Drake’s love life.

Hollywood Life is reporting that Drake and Jennifer have allegedly been heating up after the two musicians simultaneously posted the same photo of themselves embracing in matching robes to Instagram on December 28, even going as far as to claim that Drake has described Lopez as “the one” to his mother, Sandy.

“[Jennifer Lopez] must have put her spell on Drake because like the mommas boy he is, he told Sandy he feels she could be the one,” a source told the site amid reports Rihanna may have made her love for her former boyfriend pretty clear on her own social media account.

“Drake said he has this warm feeling in his stomach every time he’s with her,” continued the source, alleging that Drake’s mom has given Jennifer the stamp of approval after the “Hotline Bling” rapper told her “he’s never smiled as much in his life as he does when he’s with Jennifer.”

Jennifer and Drake have not yet confirmed reports they’re dating, though the latest claims come just days after Rihanna allegedly made her feelings about the dating rumors pretty clear, allegedly unfollowing Lopez on Instagram after she shared a sweet snap of herself and the rapper backstage at her Las Vegas show.

Teen Vogue reported that Rihanna clicked the unfollow button for Jennifer after the Shades of Blue actress shared a photo with Drake on Instagram, shortly after sources claimed that Rihanna was not so thrilled about the dating rumors swirling around the twosome.

A source told Hollywood Life that Rihanna is allegedly feeling “jealous” as the dating reports hit the headlines and is supposedly “really freaked out” that Jennifer and Drake could be dating, mere weeks after E! News reported that she and the musician had split after dating exclusively for several months, confirming that the former couple are now seeing other people.

“[Rihanna] is really freaked out about Jennifer, especially because they’re friends,” the source continued of how Rihanna allegedly reacted to the news, claiming that Rihanna has always thought of Lopez as a friend and a mentor.

“Rihanna knows Drake will always love her, but she does get jealous,” added the insider of Rihanna’s supposed reaction to the surprising apparent hook-up between Drake and Jennifer Lopez. “[Rihanna] can’t stand the thought of him being with another woman.”

