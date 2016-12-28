Cameron Diaz Enjoys The Holidays With Husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz may be taking a break from acting, but she’s not hiding from the public eye, according to the Daily Mail. The 44-year-old The Mask actress was most recently seen in Los Angeles packing on the PDA with her husband, Benji Madden.

Pucker up! It seems Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are still quite infatuated with one another, if their loving… https://t.co/ebrbonuJMZ pic.twitter.com/kRI14AhR9Y — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) December 29, 2016

Cameron Diaz may have been married to the 37-year-old guitarist for nearly two years, but it doesn’t mean she has less affection for her husband than she had on their wedding day on January 5, 2015.

With their second wedding anniversary just around the corner, Cameron Diaz and her tattooed husband were spotted on the streets of LA sharing passionate kisses and hugs. For her casual outing with the husband, the actress still managed to look chic.

Cameron Diaz opted for a white shirt under an olive cardigan, which looked in perfect harmony with a felt trench coat. The Shrek actress didn’t have many accessories on her – just a heather gray leather tote and outstanding gold pendant earrings.

Cameron Diaz was almost makeup-free – she only wore some blush and a little of eye makeup. Her husband, meanwhile, also wore a casual ensemble and had a cap advertising his band Good Charlotte.

Cameron Diaz and Madden started dating in May 2014. Less than half a year since they met, the lovebirds were unofficially engaged before Christmas. A few weeks later, on January 5, 2015, Diaz and the guitarist held their wedding in a Jewish ceremony at their home in Beverly Hills.

Madden is famous for having a body full of tattoos. The Good Charlotte guitarist even has a tattoo of one of the Founding Fathers of the United States, Benjamin Franklin, which covers his entire back. He even has his wife’s name tattooed on his chest.

Benji Madden TATTOOS Cameron Diaz On Chest! SEE the Pics! http://t.co/Dpq98ZaR74 pic.twitter.com/uYOhI91PpD — airG Buzz (@airGBuzz) February 24, 2015

Cameron Diaz, meanwhile, seems to have taken a break from acting. The Mask actress hasn’t been attached to any new projects in the past two years, while her latest project was a small part in the Yo Gabba Gabba! TV series last year.

What’s so lovely about the latest LA outing between Cameron Diaz and Madden is that they are still very infatuated with one another despite the fact that they tied the knot almost two years ago.

Their outing came days after rumors emerged that Cameron Diaz is allegedly putting her husband through a boot camp-style fitness program, according to Gossip Cop. The actress reportedly wants Madden to lose the weight he gained during Thanksgiving.

However, according to sources cited by Gossip Cop, the rumor is apparently not true. The rumor was that Cameron Diaz was worried about her husband having gained too many pounds from Thanksgiving feasts. The source even named the number of pounds Madden had allegedly gained, 14 pounds.

While the source said Cameron Diaz is watching her husband closely, so he doesn’t cheat on his diet, Gossip Cop reached out to sources close to the couple, who denied the rumors.

If there’s any truth to the rumors, then Madden should probably watch carefully his diet this holiday season! In fact, Cameron Diaz and her husband started celebrating Christmas with their family on Wednesday, December 21.

Benji’s brother, Joel Madden, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet photo featuring himself, his wife Nicole Richie, Benji, Cameron Diaz, and his father-in-law Lionel Richie. The singer captioned the snap, “Bring your family to work.”

Bring your family to work ❤❤ A photo posted by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:53pm PST

While Cameron Diaz and Benji have no kids yet, Joel and Nicole already have two: 8-year-old Harlow, and 7-year-old Sparrow. The cute snap proves that Christmas indeed brings families together! The actress and her husband are currently based in Los Angeles, California.

Diaz is best known for her roles in The Mask and Charlie’s Angels as well as her voice work in Shrek.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]