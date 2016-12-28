Jerry Sheindlin Affair: Judge Judy’s Husband Caught In Bed With Woman 25 Years Younger, Report Claims

Judge Judy could soon have some marital drama, with a report claiming that her husband Jerry Sheindlin was caught having an affair — with a woman more than two decades younger than him.

The report of the television judge’s betrayal came from In Touch magazine, which spilled details of the alleged affair in its most recent issue. The report claimed that Judge Judy ultimately found out about the “secret affair” and was enraged at her husband for sleeping with a woman 25 years younger.

This is not the first time that tabloids have hinted at marital problems for Judge Judy. There have been a string of other reports across more than a decade claiming Jerry Sheindlin was having an affair, though nothing ever came of the reports and the couple has remained happily married the entire time.

Judge Judy Sheindlin and her husband Jerry were first married in 1977. They split up in 1990, but ended up remarrying that same year.

The couple has a lot in common. Jerry Sheindlin was also a judge — both of the real and television varieties. He served on the New York State Supreme Court and authored an influential 46-page opinion on the admission of DNA evidence.

Later, Jerry became a television judge with a two-season stint on The People’s Court. During this time, he was still best known as the husband of Judge Judy, and defendants sometimes even referred to him that way.

Before the rumors that Judge Judy’s husband was having an affair, the couple appeared to be very close — and very open about their love. In a red carpet interview last year, Jerry Sheindlin offered some praise of his wife’s abilities in the bedroom.

The conversation started with a question to Judge Judy about her Emmy awards and where she keeps them in their home.

“I have different [awards] in different places,” Judge Judy told the Daily Mail.

“The only place I don’t have any awards out in the open is in the bedroom. Other than that they are all over. I don’t know! I sort of feel that is one place where I feel nobody should be getting awards.”

It was then that Jerry Sheindlin offered what Us Weekly called a “cheeky remark” about their life in the bedroom.

“No awards?” he remarked.

“She just gave me an award last night. I just don’t understand this. I’m going to have to talk to her about that.”

It’s not clear if there is any truth to the recent report that Judge Judy’s husband was caught cheating. While Judge Judy is not a common target for celebrity tabloid rumors, In Touch has published similar stories about a number of other celebrities — with the reports often turning out to be false.

Gossip Cop, a site that debunks tabloid reports, is a frequent critic of In Touch and in November declared that all five stories featured on the magazine’s cover were false.

“In Touch accomplished a remarkable feat this week. All five stories featured on the cover of the magazine’s new issue are wrong. Gossip Cop busted each and every one.”

The alleged cheating scandal is likely to do little to hurt Judge Judy’s popularity. Her show remains the top-syndicated program in the United States, with Judge Judy making more than $40 million a year.

And Judge Judy has been the target of false reports in the past as well, including a recent item claiming that President-elect Donald Trump was planning to nominate her to the Supreme Court.

For her part, it does not appear that Judge Judy has responded to the reports that her husband was caught having an affair. Jerry Sheindlin has not offered a public comment, either.

