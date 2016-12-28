MLB Trade Rumors: Brian Dozier Headed To St. Louis? Yankees Eyeing Jose Quintana, David Robertson

It may be winter right now; however, the MLB trade rumors are just starting to heat up! With some very big names being thrown around, it looks like some teams are in for some major improvements as spring training 2017 approaches. Three names that are getting a lot of water cooler talk at the moment are Minnesota’s Brian Dozier, and the Chicago White Sox pitching duo of Jose Quintana and David Robertson.

Dozier’s name continues to come up in several trade rumors, which is puzzling in itself really, but now it seems like the Cardinals have the most interest followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to an ESPN report, Darren Wolfson indicates that while the Dodgers, Nationals, and Giants still have an interest in obtaining Dozier, the Cardinals are allegedly ready to make a push to sign the star second baseman. If the Twins do trade Dozier, whatever team gets him is going to dramatically improve their infield.

Dozier is only 29-years-old, and he is a stud — period. Add to that he makes peanuts compared to other star players. Dozier is expected to make $15 million over the next two years before reaching free agency, which is incredible for someone who has been as productive as he has been over the past three seasons.

In fact, Dozier’s numbers have only improved over time.

In 2014 Dozier hit 23 home runs, in 2015 he hit 28. Last season Dozier smashed 42 round-trippers to go along with his 99 RBI. If St. Louis is interested, they would most likely send Kolten Wong to the Twins along with others to complete the deal. The real question may be why in the world would the Twins even want to trade Dozier?

On to the New York Yankees.

If the latest rumors are true, the Yankees aren’t playing around this off-season. After signing Aroldis Chapman to sew up the bullpen, it seems that New York is far from finished.

The #Yankees have expanded their Jose Quintana talks with #Whitesox that would include closer David Robertson, if Sox eat part of contract — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 27, 2016

CBS Sports reports that New York is interested in acquiring Jose Quintana and David Robertson from the Chicago White Sox. If this deal happens, New York will get the added starting pitching they need, and it will also make them a contender in the AL East.

Jose Quintana is 27, has some nasty off-speed pitches, he has proven he can eat up innings every season, and best off all, he is cheap. Quintana is signed through 2018 at a total cost of just $14.35 million. In this day and age, that’s a bargain.

Quintana’s topped 200 plus innings in four straight seasons for the Chi-Sox, which is incredible considering that the Sox haven’t been great over that time span. Last season Quintana finished the season with a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts and struck out 181 batters. Having him in the top of the rotation along with Masahiro Tanaka would greatly bolster the Yankee staff.

Robertson, who played in New York from 2008 through 2014, would bolster the Yankees bullpen. Robertson has a career ERA of 2.97 and has averaged 33 saves the past two season with the White Sox.

If you are a White Sox fan, this has to be one of the worst offseasons in decades.

It has already been disappointing to see Chris Sale and Adam Eaton be dealt away, but if Chicago does make this deal with New York, or any other team for that matter, it may be a long summer on the South Side.

If you are going through baseball withdrawal symptoms, don’t fret, spring training returns in 45 days!

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]