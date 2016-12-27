Stassi Schroeder Speaks Out About Suicidal Tweets, How She Couldn’t Get Out Of Bed After Recent Episode

Stassi Schroeder of Vanderpump Rules is admitting that she has been going through a bit of a rough time watching herself on the show. Radar Online shared that Stassi actually went on the Podcast Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss and shared all about what is going on with her. Things have been pretty hard on her recently because of the way she has been edited on the show.

After last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Stassi shared that she was feeling suicidal. She had a hard time reading what everyone had to say about her on social networks. Stassi Schroeder made the choice to take a big break from social media and thought that would be good for her. The thing is, that it didn’t last long and in no time, Stassi was back to posting away. During the podcast, Stassi shared some of her thoughts.

“It was a bad episode. And I’m okay with — I’ve handled criticism for the last five years. I’ve been that reality TV villain, and I’ve had people say awful things, and I’ve had people not like me based on things that they saw on TV and I’ve handled it. This time it felt very different because I felt like the episode…I just don’t feel like it was edited fairly.”

Stassi Schroeder went on to say that she stayed up crying until like 4 a.m. after that episode. Stassi said that she was crying so hard that she is honestly surprised that the police didn’t get called by her neighbors. It was really hard on her. It wasn’t enough to convince Stassi to stop being on reality television, though. She said that the producers even had to come get her out of bed so that she would film the next day. The way that Stassi was edited made it hard for her to trust them. She went on to explain.

“I tried threatening this — I looked at my producers and I said: ‘This is making me not want to do my job properly. Like what you guys ask of me is to just be as authentic as I possibly can and to live my life on camera as much as I can — I think I’m going to change.'”

Another thing that Stassi talked about was that when Frank was trying to sell her sex tape, she considered committing suicide. It was a really hard time on her, but Lisa Vanderpump paid him off and made the tape go away. In it, Stassi was pleasuring herself, but she did not want that tape to get out for all the world to see.

As of right now, Stassi Schroeder is single, but E! Online shared that she just admitted she was once matched with Ryan Lochte on a dating app. They were both on the app Raya, which you have to be famous to be allowed to be on. Stassi Schroeder wasn’t impressed with Ryan, though. She said, “I’ve seen some people on it. That swimmer, I only liked it because I thought this is probably the most stupid person I’ve ever seen on TV and I wanted to see what he’d say and so I did it and what he wrote was ‘hey.'” Ryan has moved on and isn’t single anymore, so it looks like he found someone regardless of what Stassi thought of him.

Are you shocked to hear that this wasn’t enough to make Stassi Schroeder want to quit reality television? Do you think that it is time for her to give up Vanderpump Rules? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules when they air on Monday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image By Rob Kim/Getty Images for Daily Mail]