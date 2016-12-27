Kate Gosselin Rumors: ‘Kate Plus 8’ Star Screams About Parasailing, Waffles, And Her Children

Kate Gosselin is nothing if not a piece of work, and the latest Kate Gosselin rumors suggest that she’s still at it, and getting louder than ever before. In fact, in the latest episode of Kate Plus 8 (or, if you prefer, Kate Plus My 8), Kate Gosselin is freaking out over the smallest of things…including waffles!

That’s the word from Us Weekly, whose latest round of Kate Gosselin rumors suggest that a simple case of not having waffles prepared was enough to set her off. Kate and the kids were away on vacation in Mexico, and they were coming home to relax at the end of a busy day. This, then, prompted Kate to have a meltdown.

“The Gosselins’ endless summer continued as everyone hit the road for beach fun on the Gulf of Mexico. Everyone was tired, arriving at a beautifully cleaned house. When the kids helped unload groceries, Kate made it clear that she needed her waffles, as we all do at times.”

Parasailing panic! See how Kate Gosselin’s son Aaden helps her get through a new meltdown https://t.co/ScDqJNIem0 pic.twitter.com/O1woxSJXNM — People Magazine (@people) December 26, 2016

Of course, that isn’t the only thing that has the mother of eight up in arms. According to the latest Kate Gosselin rumors from People Magazine, when the family went parasailing during their vacation in Mexico, she once again started screaming, hollering, and carrying on because she was “deathly afraid” of the parasailing. While, comparatively speaking, parasailing is a safe sport, that didn’t stop Kate from freaking out about it.

And she got some help from an interesting ally — namely, her son Aadan! He tried, desperately, to talk Kate down from the proverbial ledge, but that didn’t stop her from freaking out and demanding that the instructor stick to a pre-determined height that she would choose, and “never deviate from that.”

And despite Aadan telling Kate that everything was going to be okay — that she was not, in fact, going to die — Kate continued to caterwaul up and down the place.

“I’m just sitting on that boat sobbing because I so wanted to do it and I was so afraid. I did get a chance to look around but in my mind, my safety-self says, ‘Well you’re just suspended by a couple of clips and if you land in the water, you can’t swim really.’ I’m sure I could survive, but whatever. I’m really pleasant, aren’t I?”

Yes, Kate. You’re a national treasure.

Kate Gosselin is "not really interested" in her family's outing in this exclusive #KatePlus8 sneak peek: https://t.co/aOiQd3NJkL pic.twitter.com/ms78AMeMqo — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 20, 2016

Part of the reason for Kate behaving the way she was behaving, of course, was because she wasn’t interested in the vacation in the first place. In fact, according to the latest Kate Gosselin rumors from a different Us Weekly report, Kate was so disinterested in going on the family vacation that she snapped off on her daughter, Cara, for seemingly no reason.

The incident with Cara stemmed from a situation with Segways: Kate, apparently, originally wanted to “stay back” and watch the rest of her family go on the Segways, but Cara kept cutting in front of her. This led Cara to tell Kate that she was “hanging back” and holding the rest of the camp up, to which Kate snapped that she was being “picked on” and that she was tired of it. She implored her family to “leave her be” and stop picking on her.

Kate Gosselin screams about waffles and says her kids lack "teamwork" on #KatePlus8: https://t.co/vgrQQTh2un pic.twitter.com/a70pObrDYj — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 21, 2016

The newest episode of Kate Plus 8 will air tonight on TLC.

What do you think of these latest Kate Gosselin rumors? Leave your thoughts about the latest Kate Gosselin rumors in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Andy Kropa/Getty Images]