Kenya Moore Net Worth: ‘RHOA’ Star Says She’s Filthy Rich After The Christmas Holidays

Kenya Moore has gone through quite the year with Matt Jordan, as she thought she was happy with him when 2016 started. The two of them had been dating for a few months and Kenya was starting to think about him as a possible father figure to the baby she wanted to have via surrogacy. But in May of this year, Moore realized that Jordan had some serious issues and he struggled to handle his anger. And this has been evident on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as he has already kicked in her garage door and yelled at her in front of the cameras. While Kenya has hinted that their relationship is over, she can’t stop talking about how fulfilled she is.

According to a new Instagram post, Kenya Moore is now revealing that she’s filthy rich as the year is coming to an end. Maybe Kenya wants to say and do things to make Matt feel bad about the way he has treated her, as she knows that she had a lot more money than him. While Moore has worked hard behind the scenes in the film and music industry, Matt has a lengthy criminal record with plenty of mug shots to prove it. And while Kenya Moore may just be worth $1.5 million in her official net worth, she claims she’s actually quite rich.

“I’m filthy rich. Thank you #family for loving me,” Kenya Moore revealed on Instagram, but she wasn’t talking about money. Instead she was talking about how “rich” she is because she has a loving family, sharing a quote on Instagram that read, “If you have a family that loves you, a few good friends, food on your table and a roof over your head, you are richer than you think.”

Of course, Moore is known for being controversial, so people may argue that Kenya is trying to stir up trouble with Matt on Instagram by saying that she’s complete without him. Moore has hinted that she has broken up with him and she’s already dating a much younger man. This may be featured on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she could be keeping this new boyfriend a secret from the show. She has already shared one failed relationship on the show and she may want to keep this one secret. In her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Moore revealed that she thought her father did a great thing by supporting her.

“I thought my dad was very respectful and fair with Matt. Although Matt can calmly express himself with others, he cannot control his anger or his emotions when he gets hurt or upset when speaking to me. He constantly keeps score, holds on to things that happened in the beginning of our relationship, and behaves in a tit for tat manner. Age is not a factor, but maturity is. He states he wants my respect, but he breaks down doors in hotels and breaks windows in the home I have put my heart, soul, and hard earned money into. As such, nothing warrants this type of violence,” Kenya Moore wrote in her Bravo blog for the show.

But Moore isn’t just keeping the drama on the show. This past week, Kenya was watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she made it clear that she was in full support of Erika Girardi and not a big fan of newbie Dorit Kemsley.

“Kenya’s making a huge mistake shading HWives from #RHOBH. Making an enemy out of LVP never ends well. Erika’s not worth it smh #RHOA,” one person wrote on Twitter after reading many of Kenya’s tweets where she slammed Dorit Kemsley’s behavior on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to which Kenya tweeted back, “And LVP and I are friends so not sure what you are referencing. I’m friends with most of the BHHW…”

What do you think of Kenya Moore’s comment that she’s filthy rich in all aspects of her life? Do you think she’s throwing shade at Matt Jordan?

