Cat Attacks Man Opening Christmas Present, Gets 85 Million Facebook Views [Graphic Video]

The video is only eight seconds long on the Facebook page of Jessica Freeman, however, that video has gained about 85 million views and counting on Facebook. Warning: The following video contains footage of a cat attacking a man that might be disturbing to some viewers.



As noted on the Facebook page of Jessica Freeman, when she added updated photos of Andrew Woodard after he was attacked by the cat, Andrew experienced some serious injuries that required stitches when the cat took Woodard down to the floor. For his part, Woodard made the cat attack photo his Facebook profile photo. Andrew is also receiving plenty of comments on Facebook, which both Jessica and Andrew have had to defend — because some people are blaming Andrew for riling up the cat by screaming, while others accused Jessica of animal abuse.

Jessica noted that the cat is not her cat, and that the cat is not abused. Freeman also stated that the cat has attacked others. The photos of Andrew’s scars show that he was clawed on his scalp, behind his ear and on his neck. Blood could be seen on his shirt.

Warning: The following photos are graphic and might be disturbing to viewers.



After Jessica joked that her photo showed people what joy and terror looked like — “Y’all, this is what pure joy looks like. Also terror. Merry Christmas!” — Freeman also explained that Andrew had to go to the doctor and get stitches after the attack. Jessica still quipped that it was lovely to be able to share good times and laugh with great friends. But Freeman also found herself defending Andrew and the cat for the actions seen in the video.

“DISCLAIMER: The cat lives in a good home. Plenty of pictures of him being spoiled. He’s a jerk. Seriously. This is not the only person he’s attacked. He wasn’t ‘provoked.’ A grown up was acting overly excited as a joke and the cat walked across the room then back. He wasn’t ‘startled.’ You can clearly see him walk up and calmly sit while planning his attack. Also, this is not my cat. No reason for me to lie. He is a jerk. Take your threats somewhere else. You can report me for animal abuse all you want. It’s. Not. Mine. And it’s not abused. A human was attacked here, not a cat. Only in 2016 would people blame a person who didn’t touch an animal for getting attacked by said animal [because] they were excited.”

Jessica went on to explain that the eight-second video of Andrew being attacked by the cat was indeed the full footage that she had. Freeman explained that the cat attack video was filmed using Snapchat, which is known to publish notoriously short video segments. Jessica informed her viewers and followers that new photos from Christmas evening have been uploaded, which feature both Andrew, the PS4 and #MagnetoTheCat. Folks who see the photos can tell that the #ChristmasCatAttack stars of the #OriginalChristmasCatAttack video are both doing okay.



As reported by WREG, a whopping 81 million views on the video were garnered in the first 48 hours alone. Meanwhile, people who know Jessica and Andrew are quipping about their newfound fame. Some who don’t know them are leaving hateful comments that claim Andrew should not have screamed the way he screamed, and that if they were the cat, they would have attacked him, too. Still, others are calling the cat’s attack the stuff of nightmares — the very reason why some folks don’t like cats and strictly stick to owning dogs.



More photos show Magneto the cat hanging out with Andrew, standing on Christmas wrapping paper.

