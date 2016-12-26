Watch ‘Hairspray Live!’ Replay Tonight On TV, Streaming Online, And On Demand [Video]

If you’re looking for something entertaining to watch following Christmas, you’re in luck. NBC will replay their hit musical Hairspray Live! tonight beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Check local listings for time and channel.

Hairspray Live! premiered on December 7, as originally reported by the Inquisitr. Viewers can tune into the three-hour musical hit streaming live online, through the NBC app, and through select cable and satellite television providers. In addition to tonight’s replay, viewers can watch Hairspray Live! on demand at NBC and Yahoo View. The official DVD, meanwhile, was released on December 20. Hairspray Live! was a success and currently has a 7.4 IMDb rating.

The Hairspray Live! cast is as follows.

Maddie Baillio as Tracy Turnblad

Harvey Fierstein as Edna Turnblad

Martin Short as Wilbur Turnblad

Kristin Chenoweth as Velma Von Tussle

Dove Cameron as Amber Von Tussle

Andrea Martin as Prudy Pingleton

Ariana Grande as Penny Pingleton

Ephraim Sykes a Seaweed J. Stubbs

Derek Hough as Corny Collins

Garrett Clayton as Link Larkin

Jennifer Hudson as Motormouth Maybelle

Shahadi Wright Joseph as Little Inez

Glee’s Darren Criss hosted the show and provided behind-the-scenes tours and interviews with cast members.

Ricki Lake and Marissa Jaret Winokur, who both played the lead character Tracy Turnblad, had cameos as a Pinkette. Ricki Lake originated the character in the film. You can watch the NBC video featuring the three Tracys below.

On December 20, Hairspray Live! was released on DVD. Early reviews are positive, and those who’ve seen the DVD say that several audio and lighting glitches from the live performance are corrected in the DVD.

Hairspray Live! fans shared the official soundtrack on YouTube. You can listen to the soundtrack in the video playlist below. Amazon Music Unlimited members can stream the soundtrack for free.

Hairspray is a 1988 John Waters movie that tells the story of Tracy Turnblad, an overweight teenager who wants to dance on the Corny Collins show with her best friend, Penny Pingleton. Tracy exudes self-confidence and lands a spot on the show, where she becomes increasingly popular. The movie and musical take place in Baltimore during the ’60s, and the plot has enough to work with simply telling Tracy’s story of an overweight teenager, but it doesn’t stop there.

Hairspray’s subplots of interracial dating and racism undoubtedly helped the film become a cult classic. Waters managed to address not just one social issue in the film, but fat-shaming, racism, and, by casting Divine in the role of Edna Turnblad, cross-dressing. Hairspray was developed into a Broadway musical, followed by a 2007 movie based on the musical. NBC’s Hairspray Live! is the newest rendition of the Waters’ movie that continues to delight, entertain, and inform multiple generations.

NBC has started a tradition of bringing Broadway musicals to television, and they are already planning on Bye Bye Birdie Live! for 2017. To date, NBC has produced The Sound of Music Live! in 2013, Peter Pan Live! in 2014, The Wiz Live! in 2015, and Hairspray Live! in 2016.

As Hairspray Live! takes place in the ’60s, NBC decided to turn back the clock with some of the musical program’s advertisers. The musical incorporated live models to promote several commercials in the same style as was the norm during the ’60s. Derek Hough, who portrayed Corny Collins, even remained in character for one of the commercials. The companies that participated included OREO Cookies, Reddi-wip, and Toyota.

Are you going to watch Hairspray Live! tonight? Those in certain areas can tune into NBC Live for the live stream. You can find the live stream and full episodes on demand with NBC apps. Check with your television provider for live streams as well.

[Featured Image by Brian Bowen Smith/NBC Universal]