Jennifer Lawrence Slams ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy — He’s A ‘Worthless Little Creep’

Jennifer Lawrence may love all things reality TV, but she’s not a fan of Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy. During a recent appearance with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the actress slammed Kennedy for being an “entitled, worthless little creep.”

Daily Mail reports that Lawrence is actually a huge fan of Vanderpump Rules. While Lawrence enjoys most of the cast members on the show, she draws the line when it comes to Kennedy, who was recently let go from SUR after a spout of bad behavior.

“I have a serious reaction to entitled, worthless little creeps, especially ones who are disrespectful to Lisa Vanderpump,” Lawrence revealed. “I want him off the planet.”

Lawrence also poked fun at Jax Taylor’s Gandhi reference in a recent episode. Lawrence couldn’t believe that Taylor confused the revered civil rights leader with the 16th-century prophet, Nostradamus.

“I’m a middle school dropout and I cringed at that,” she stated.

When it comes to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lawrence believes that the ladies need to cut Vanderpump some slack. She stopped short, however, from dishing on the show’s newest member, Kelly Dodd.

“I think that’s what happens when you’re not smarter than that person,” she noted. “I don’t want to say anything because I truly believe she’ll turn up at my house with a baseball bat.”

Sadly, Lawrence didn’t want to discuss her new rumored boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky. According to E! News, she also refused to reveal her best kiss of 2016 and confirm that she has a boyfriend.

Her BFF, Laura Simpson, did dish on the meanest thing Lawrence has said about a fellow celebrity. Simpson didn’t reveal any names, but said, “There’s a lot of nicknames for certain celebrities. I can give you a couple. There’s The Lady. There’s Pickle. Wait, who else do we have?”

Lawrence quickly added, “Well, The Lady has different variations. There’s the Raging Lady, the Lady in Red, the Lady in Waiting…”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence is currently promoting her new movie with Chris Pratt, Passengers. USA Today reports that the hardest thing Lawrence and Pratt had to overcome were bulky spacesuits that didn’t make kissing easy.

“We didn’t know that was going to happen. So they called ‘action.’ And we went to kiss. And it was like, Donk! Donk!” Lawrence shared. “Our heads couldn’t reach each other. We had a good laugh about it, and we incorporated it into the movie.”

When it came to steamier sex scenes, Lawrence and Pratt were able to overcome all of the obstacles. In one scene, the pair knocks over plates in a cafeteria and make love on a table, which Lawrence had little problem navigating.

“That’s not a problem when I’m horny,” Lawrence joked. “Sorry.”

“She is a lioness,” Pratt noted.

“I just kept thinking it was a waste of food,” she added.

Although the sex scenes look good on camera, the stars admitted they weren’t fun to film. At one point, Pratt was tasked with rocking a table to simulate intense love making.

“So I was sitting there at the table eating,” Lawrence described.

“I was surfing on the table, trying to simulate some sort of sex,” Pratt said.

Lawrence concluded that “Sex scenes are the most unsexy things in the world.”

For his part, Pratt was proud of showing off his rear end during a shower scene. “I was pretty proud of that. It was like, ‘Yeah,'” he admitted. “But there’s a slightly more intense motivation for working out, which is to look good naked. That’s much harder to do, it’s harder to maintain, and, honestly, not probably worth it for what’s required.”

Jennifer Lawrence’s lasted blockbuster, Passengers, is currently out in theaters.

[Featured Image by Bravo]