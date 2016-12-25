Police Cracking Down On Package Theft, Especially Around The Holidays

When residents are usually at work and delivery vans are making their daily drop offs, petty thieves known as “porch pirates” are right behind them, typically following FedEx, UPS and U.S. Mail workers. Such thieves are on the look out for any package that can easily be nabbed before the resident even knows it’s arrived. Reportedly, some even will disguise themselves in uniform to avoid any suspicion.

It has been an increasing trend for consumers to shop online as opposed to at shops and big box stores, which means more deliveries and more opportunity for the porch pirates. The Los Angeles Times notes the way customers’ buying habits are making this petty form of theft more prevalent.

“Customers are increasingly using Amazon, eBay and other retailers to buy goods they previously purchased in stores — especially around Christmas, when UPS delivers more than 30 million packages per day in the week before the holiday.The problem is that many of those packages end up on unattended doorsteps, unlocked mailboxes and stoops. All this curbside commerce has created a new class of criminal dedicated to pilfering as many packages as possible.”

Due to heightened security at department stores and shopping centers these days, pirating porches has become an easier form of petty theft, and putting a halt to this form of crime has proven to be a difficult task. However, efforts have been made by some police departments to conduct elaborate operations involving leaving a package with a GPS tracker inside it hoping to lure thieves. Residents have also begun installing camera systems that can capture any crimes, yet such tactics have done little to prevent the thefts from occurring.

Officials have seen an increase of this form of theft around the holiday season, with one security service company estimating that around 11 million people nationwide have been victims of this form of petty theft, having packages stolen. The thieves manage to blend in and appear causal as they stake out their next porch to pirate.

Only a few weeks back, as the publication recounts, a security camera was able to capture a man wearing a yellow safety vest walking up to a porch in South Pasadena, California. On the porch sits a large package with a trampoline inside for the family whose stoop on which it sits. The man struggles to drag the box down the driveway and stuffs it into his car before driving off.

Richard Lee, a detective in South Pasadena, spoke about such crimes, stating, “It is the season for package thieves. It is a crime of the holiday season. We get a lot of them caught on camera. But the setback of the houses means it’s often hard to see the license plates of the getaway car.”

Although recordings can be helpful to investigators, Lee states that they are only useful when cameras are aimed properly. However, it is when a license plate is captured that authorities get the best leads on a thief’s identity.

New home security devices are also helpful to ensure homeowners are protected, such as Doorman, an app that notifies when a package is delivered and smart doorbells which sends live video of visitors to your phone.

“The reality is if you’re a delivery driver, you will try to do the best you can to conceal a package, but you’ve got so many deliveries to make,” Lee said.

Although such thefts increase around the holidays, they are an ongoing issue year round. Many police departments have used creativity to attempt to put a stop to such crimes.

A recent example, which occurred on December 4, indicates how police are working to combat the issue.

“… a large package sat invitingly on the doorstep of a home on Lyndon Way in Arcadia, Calif. Police say Joseph Kamal, 40, and Cristhyn Amador, 21, walked up, grabbed the package and took off. A short distance away, officers detained the pair. Inside the box was a GPS tracker, Arcadia Police Sgt. Brett Bourgeous said.”

The officer went on to state “It notifies us the minute the package is lifted, and we can track it. It is very accurate. We have a team in place ready to swoop down on the suspects.”

The investigators on the case then arrested Kamal and Amador on suspicion of grand theft and the possession of a controlled substance. This operation was one of a handful that the police department had conducted over the past month. Such stings have led to roughly 120 arrests this year, Bourgeous says.

