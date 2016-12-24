Rick Parfitt Is Dead: Hospital Infection Kills Status Quo Star

The rock music world is in mourning again after the death of Rick Parfitt. Status Quo guitarists Parfitt passed away in a Spanish hospital, where he was recovering from surgery. Parfitt’s death was announced by his family and management on the official Status Quo Facebook page. The Parfitt Family and Status Quo manager, Simon Porter announced that Rick passed away on Christmas Eve because of complications to an injured shoulder incurred after a fall.

“We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today.”

“He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall. This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo’s touring activities on medical advice.” “He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo.” “Rick is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and Rick’s adult children Rick Jnr and Harry. No further comment will be made at this time and Rick’s family, and the band, ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”

Parfitt’s death adds to the long list of famous musicians who have passed away in 2016. Ultimate Classic Rock report that Parfitt joins David Bowie, Prince, Greg Lake, Keith Emerson, Leonard Cohen and Glenn Frey in a very long list of stars who have passed away in 2016.

RIP Rick Parfitt, 68.

Status Quo rock star & great guy.

Queen guitarist Brian May was one of the many rock stars who paid tribute to Parfitt after his death was announced. May said he was “Shocked and so sad to hear of the passing of Rick Parfitt.” May went on to say that Parfitt was a “dear buddy who truly joyfully rocked our world.” May’s tribute was a tip of the hat to Status Quo’s most famous song “Rockin All Over The World,” which memorably opened the Live Aid concerts in 1985.

Rick Parfitt Obituary

Rick Parfitt was born in, Surrey, England on 12 October 1948. He began playing a guitar when he was just 11-years-old. Parfitt had something of a tough upbringing, his father was a heavy drinker and gambler

Parfitt met Francis Rossi in 1965 when they were both working in a holiday camp. In 1967 Parfitt and Rossi formed the core of British rock band Status Quo. He remained a member of the band until earlier this year when he suffered a serious heart attack while on tour.

Parfitt had been dogged by health problems for years, and many were the result of a hedonistic lifestyle. At the height of his success Parfitt admitted that he was spending a fortune on cocaine and vodka. Parfitt underwent a quadruple heart bypass in 1997 but continued to smoke and drink after his recovery. According to the Guardian doctors told Parfitt that “his lifestyle involving touring, drink and drugs could kill him.”

Parfitt did moderate his lifestyle but vowed not to become a “born-again Christian” and continued to enjoy the “odd pint”. After his most recent heart attack Status Quo manager Simon Porter revealed that Rick had “been dead” for several minutes.

Parfitt’s life was marred by a family tragedy in 1984, when his three-year-old daughter Heidi drowned, when she fell into the swimming pool at the family’s Surrey home. Rick also went through several divorces and had revealed that he lost millions in divorce settlements.

In 2010, Parfitt and Francis Rossi were awarded the OBE for services to music.

