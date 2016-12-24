Paris Jackson’s Bikini Photos And Make-Out Session Break The Internet

Paris Jackson is proving that she’s all grown up. The daughter of Michael Jackson has been spotted on vacation in Maui with her boyfriend Michael Snoddy and her brother Prince Jackson. However, that didn’t stop Paris from packing on the PDA on the beach with her boyfriend.

Paris Jackson, 18, and her boyfriend Michael Snoddy, 27, were seen making out on the sand and in the ocean. The couple didn’t mind that they were snapped by the photographers, as evidenced by TMZ and the Daily Mail. Jackson wore a two-piece black Corona bikini that showed off her tattoos, taut abs, and cleavage. Her bikini top featured cut-outs on the front and back. Snoddy only rocked his purple mohawk and black swim trunks.

paradise A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Dec 22, 2016 at 6:25pm PST

A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Dec 22, 2016 at 6:29pm PST

Despite her flair for outlandish punk fashion, the two have been dating for a year after meeting at Alcoholics Anonymous, according to Hollywood Life. The report also noted that Paris’ older brother wasn’t the only person who tagged along on the trip. Their family friend Omer Bhatti also joined them for some beach fun. The group woke up early to take a hike to Halekalala Summitt, where they shared breathtaking views of the scenery on social media.

my boysss ❤️ A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Dec 21, 2016 at 1:42pm PST

Their make out session did turn playful. At one point, Jackson was seen jumping on Snoddy’s shoulders and going for a piggyback ride. Then, Snoddy decided to carry Jackson to the water and sweep her off her feet, according to the Daily Mail report. After the pair kissed and hugged in the sand, they were seen lying next to each other.

Those aren’t the only bikini photos going around. Paris took to Instagram on Tuesday to share this photo of her wearing a crochet bikini while standing on a balcony and looking at the beautiful view in front of her. Paris looked totally relaxed and calm in the photo, as she rocked her platinum blonde hair and various tattoos that she got within months of turning 18 earlier this year.

???? A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Dec 20, 2016 at 5:26pm PST

She has been traveling throughout most of the month with her boyfriend, according to Entertainment Tonight. On Thursday, she shared an Instagram photo of them at the airport along with the caption, “Outta here.” This time around, Jackson is seen wearing a tie-dye T-shirt with a knitted scarf and distressed jeans. Meanwhile, her Rockstar boyfriend is wearing a black motorcycle jacket, a white T-shirt, gray jeans, checkered sneakers, and a Raiders cap.

outta here A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Dec 14, 2016 at 1:19pm PST

Paris’ travels have also included a visit to see her godfather, actor Macaulay Culkin. Paris posted a photo of herself happily painting his toes. In case you didn’t know, the former child star likes to rock nail polish on both his toes and his finger nails.

model? nah i paint hipsters toenails for a living. A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

Entertainment Tonight last spoke to Jackson’s mother, Debbie Rowe, back in October when she said that her daughter has helped her give her “a reason to get up” each morning amid her battle with breast cancer. It has helped them rekindle their mother-daughter relationship and bring them closer together.

“She’s my rock, she’s amazing,” she said. “She’s been with me the whole time. She was there. First phone call, [it] took her 30 seconds [to reach out] when she found out.”

The two even shared a photo inside the hospital together, a photo Debbie says means “everything” to her.

“For her to kiss my bald head,” she said, “[her love] is pretty unconditional.”

i'm a fighter because she's a fighter. love you mom A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Oct 7, 2016 at 4:13pm PDT

“I can’t tell you how much I love her,” she added. “We go for sushi, we talk about music, and we text all the time.”

Despite Paris’ new wild child persona on social media, it seems like the teen is all about love, family, and positivity. What are your thoughts on Paris and her boyfriend Michael Snoddy? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]