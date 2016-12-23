Watch Dolly Parton’s ‘Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love’ Live Streaming Online, Last Chance To Watch Holiday Movie [Video]

NBC will rebroadcast the hit Dolly Parton movie Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, on Friday, Dec. 23, at 9 p.m. ET. Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love is the sequel to Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors that aired last holiday season. Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love has been extremely successful and the movie has been on-demand at both NBC and Yahoo View. Unfortunately, this will be the last time the movie airs and it is leaving on-demand programming. The DVD has been released and those who want to enjoy the magic of both movies might find that investing in both is the best choice. Those who are away from their televisions can tune into NBC through NBC Live, NBC apps, as well as your cable or satellite television provider. For many, the best way will be to watch Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love on TV.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, is a heartwarming story based on real events in Parton’s early childhood. Dolly Parton was born the fourth of twelve children and has described her childhood as being in poverty. Much of the experiences from Dolly’s younger years shaped her musical career and her movies Coat of Many Colors and Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love are based upon autobiographical songs. The movie Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love takes place at Christmas time and the family is too poor to buy their mother a gift. Meanwhile, there is a blizzard that threatens the well-being of the family. Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love has an 8.3 IMDB rating.

The cast is based on Dolly Parton’s real family members and is as follows.

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Dolly Parton

Jennifer Nettles as Avie Lee Parton, Dolly Parton’s mother

Ricky Schroder as Robert Lee Parton, Dolly Parton’s father

Gerald McRaney as Reverend Jake Owens Avie Lee’s father and Dolly’s maternal grandfather

Kelli Berglund as Willadeene Parton, Dolly’s oldest sister

Stella Parton as Corla Bass, owner of the town market and a gossip (Stella Parton is Dolly’s real sister)

Dolly Parton as the Painted Lady, a prostitute who may be an angel in disguise

Hannah Nordberg as Judy Ogle, Dolly Parton’s best friend

Mary Lane Haskell as Miss Moody Dolly’s teacher and supportive adult figure

Forrest Deal as Rudy Sanders, former school bully

Hannah Goerge as Cassie Parton

Farrah Mackenzie as Stella Parton, Dolly’s younger sister

Parker Sack as David Parton, Dolly’s oldest brother

Dylan Rowen as Denver Parton, Dolly’s second-oldest brother

Blane Crockarell as Bobby Parton, Dolly’s younger brother

Jane McNeill as Aunt Estelle

Cameron Jones as Uncle Billy who helped Dolly Parton find her musical roots

If you haven’t seen Christmas of Many Colors, you won’t want to miss this touching special. The movie is perfect for watching with the family and it has a strong faith-based message. In fact, Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love will appeal to a Christian audience and has numerous references to God, Jesus, faith, miracles, prayer, and the power of love.

Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love first aired on Nov. 30, 2016. Like Coat of Many Colors, the movie features a hit song “Circle of Love.” Jennifer Nettles and Dolly Parton have both sung the song on various specials and television shows. You may see several of those videos and performances below.

Dolly Parton and Jenifer Nettles joined the top 10 contestants of the Voice and performed “Circle of Love” live.

You may hear Jennifer Nettles sing “Circle of Love” as a solo in the video below.

Are you going to watch Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love tonight?

[Featured Image by NBC Universal (used with permission)]