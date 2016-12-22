Cast List For ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reveals Interesting Confirmation Of Characters, One Major Debut, And One Huge Absence

It is going to be one of the biggest comic book movies of all time, and there is no telling exactly what will happen in Avengers: Infinity War. Now, it is known that the film won’t necessarily be a two-parter, but the third and fourth Avengers movies will be entirely separate. Still, there is going to be an insane amount of characters between the two and a new casting call has confirmed some expected additions, one major debut, and one glaring omission.

Please note that there are possible spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War and the fourth Avengers film. If you don’t want to know, stop reading now.

Months ago, the Russo brothers confirmed that there would be an insane amount of Marvel characters between the final two Avengers films. The usual suspects will be there, along with Thanos as the main villain, and a whole host of others.

Back in August, Vin Diesel confirmed the Guardians of the Galaxy would be appearing in the movie, according to Variety. There has been nothing said about their inclusion since then, but the confirmation has now been made along with a few other interesting reveals.

Disney placed an audition and Movie Casting Call Caught wind of it. It is for Avengers: Infinity War and its “Untitled Avengers Movie” sequel which will see filming begin in January. The open casting calls were in Georgia earlier this month and called for men and women of all ages to audition as extras, stand-ins, photo doubles, and even possible featured roles.

From there, a cast list for the film was released even though the working title for both films is “Mary Lou.” The cast list makes it obvious what the two films are, but the listing of the characters is what makes things so incredibly interesting.

Here are some of the more obvious cast members and characters listed:

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther

Paul Bettany as Vision

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier

From there, some interesting expected, but not confirmed, until now, names are:

Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon

Vin Diesel as Groot

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord

Dave Bautista as Drax

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Karen Gillan as Nebula (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Benedict Wong as Wong (Doctor Strange)

Along with that list, the casting call states that Brie Larson will indeed be appearing in the film as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. With the Captain Marvel movie not being released until March 8, 2019, between the two Avengers movies, this is expected to be her debut appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

While Captain Marvel’s inclusion is unexpected, there is one character not listed at all on the casting call description and it is your friendly, neighborhood web-slinger.

Io9 pointed out that Spider-Man is noticeably missing from this list of Marvel characters and it is quite strange. Tom Holland is expected to appear as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, but as of this casting call, he is nowhere to be found.

Obviously, this casting call is set for Avengers: Infinity War which is set to be released on May 4, 2018. With that being said, Spider-Man may not show up until the fourth film which is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019, and that is why he isn’t listed.

Still, it’s expected that Spidey is going to be in both movies and will likely be added to the cast soon.

There is very little doubt that Avengers: Infinity War and the yet-to-be-named fourth film in the franchise will be huge. Seeing this casting call and knowing that Brie Larson will make her Captain Marvel debut alongside Iron Man, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America, and others is extremely exciting. Fans hope that Marvel Studios does the right thing and makes sure to include Spider-Man in all the fun as well.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]