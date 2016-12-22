Best Christmas Movies For 2016 To Make You Laugh Out Loud And Where To Find Them

Christmas 2016 is right around the corner, and some of the best Christmas movies are perfect for a laugh-out-loud good time. With new 2016 Christmas movies at the theater and with services like Netflix, Hulu, and On Demand, there are several places where you can find the best Christmas movies.

However not all of the comedy movies for Christmas are worth watching; most critics and audiences agree that despite phenomenal casting, films like Mixed Nuts (available on Crackle) and A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (streaming on Hulu) completely failed in the humor department. But there are plenty of popular, high-quality movies to spend the holidays with that will fill you with joy and laughter.

A Christmas Story

This one is obvious, but it would just be wrong to not include it on this list since it is considered one of the best (and funniest) Christmas movies of all time. For those that don’t mind commercials, it will be playing for 24 hours for Christmas 2016 on TBS and TNT starting on December 24 at 8 p.m. EST. And for those who can’t stand commercials, it is also available to rent On Demand.

Scrooged

Bill Murray is at his sarcastic-best in this ’80s take on the classic holiday tale currently streaming on Netflix.

Just Friends

Although it is very formulaic, Just Friends is a perfect mix of outrageous comedy and romance. Per their usual, Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart are very charming; however, Anna Faris steals the show. Reynolds plays a man who has been forever friend-zoned by his lifelong friend (portrayed by Smart). But as an adult, he travels back to his hometown and is determined to get the woman of his dreams. We can all guess the ending, but the journey to the finish is very entertaining. Just Friends is available on Netflix.

Home Alone

Another holiday classic! If you think a movie about an abandoned kid fending off burglars who want to kill him can’t be hilarious — think again! Home Alone is currently available on HBO.

Elf

Will Ferrell as a man-child — or elf, in this case — is absolutely priceless. This movie is as heartwarming as it is funny, and it is available to rent On Demand.

Bad Santa

This is one of the best Christmas movies for those that suffer from a bah-humbug-spirit during the holidays, and you can catch all of the raunchy humor on HBO.

Office Christmas Party

Although it has received mixed reviews from critics, most viewers have found this film to be downright hilarious. Vanity Fair describes why this is one of the funniest Christmas movies new to 2016, and it is currently playing at your local movie theater.

“Office Christmas Party is a lot like your actual office Christmas party. You don’t really need to go, and if you do, you’ll feel a little gross afterwards—but as it’s happening, you’re likely to find that the familiar dinguses can actually be quite entertaining… Because it isn’t the plot that’s gonna win you over—it’s the nine hundred characters squaring off for quick rounds of comedy wrestling.”

The Santa Clause

New to Netflix this December 2016, The Santa Clause is one of the best movies Tim Allen has ever starred in. Allen plays a man who accidentally kills Santa, and he must replace the jolly man and finish delivering his packages.

The Ref

A house burglar plays referee to a dysfunctional family during the holidays in this comedy streaming on Netflix.

Rifftrax Live: Christmas Shorts-Stravaganza

If you enjoyed Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K), then you will love Rifftrax. The Cast of MST3K have a great collection of movies streaming on Hulu, and this is one of their best.

Trading Places

If you have ever wondered if a dollar bet could be disastrous, this film streaming on Hulu will appease your curiosity. Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy are synonymous with the ’80s, and this is one of their best movies from that era.

From A Christmas Story to Trading Places, some of the best Christmas movies are perfect for a fun 2016 holiday season.

