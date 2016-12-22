Vin Diesel Appears To Harass Brazilian YouTube Star During Interview

In a video uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday, Brazilian YouTube star Carol Moreira appears to be harassed by Fast and Furious and xXx star Vin Diesel.

According to E! Online, “Moreira, in introducing the interview in her video, says, ‘He began to sing to me in the middle of the interview, say that I was pretty, and he interrupted the interview three times to talk about it. I was laughing, completely uncomfortable.’ She continues, ‘I was not sure what to do. I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not legal and that he interrupted my work.'”

The interview starts off harmlessly enough with Moreira asking Vin Diesel various questions about his background and how he got started in the acting business. When they delved into Diesel’s work in Saving Private Ryan, Diesel broke away from discussing his mentorship with Tom Hanks.

“God, you’re so beautiful. My god, she’s so beautiful, man. Am I right or wrong?” Vin Diesel said to people in the background of the video. “Look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman. She’s so beautiful. Talk to me, baby! Tell me your story.”

Only the first part of the following clip is in Portuguese.

Moreira seemingly felt awkward by the exchange and tried to get the interview back on track, but Diesel kept flirting, even suggesting they go out and grab lunch.

Shortly after Vin Diesel gets back on track and finishes the segment on Hanks, Moreira switched the topic to a mutually shared interest, Dungeons & Dragons.

Vin Diesel responded in the video, “Guys, really? Look how beautiful she is. You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit here when I’m looking at such beauty? She’s so beautiful. I’m in love. I’m in love with the interviewer!”

The last sentence was semi-sung to the interviewer.

And once back on track again, Diesel claimed Gary Gygax, the creator of D&D and a nerd icon/god for years, requested that Diesel tell Gygax’s life story. Considering Vin Diesel (despite his flaws) is one of the most recognized D&D players in the world, albeit more for his acting than gaming, it could be quite the documentary.

Diesel had yet more flirtation to dump on Moreira when the interview covered the various photoshops of Vin Diesel’s face to various movie characters he did not play. The photos include Captain Vin Sparrow, Diesel Trump, Zoolander (Vinlander), and Black Widow (Black Diesel).

During this segment, Vin goes further than he has before in the interview, referring to Moreira in the video as “so… sexy. I can’t do this interview. Look at her. Does anyone say this? Guys, what’s wrong? Am I the only one saying this? Look at her!”

At one point during the spiel, Diesel even gets down on his knees and knee-walks towards her while singing.

Gossip Cop reports that “Moreira has since been subject to hateful remarks on Twitter and Instagram over calling out the movie star for his behavior, with many accusing her of seeking fame.”

Vin Diesel has been in a long-term, unmarried relationship with Paloma Jimenez, the mother of their three children, Hania, Vincent, and Pauline. Whether Diesel was serious in his flirtation remains to be seen.

