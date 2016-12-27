Hailey Baldwin Appears To Follow Ex Justin Bieber’s Lead, Deletes Instagram Account

Hailey Baldwin has deleted her Instagram account, seemingly taking a leaf out of her pop superstar ex Justin Bieber’s social media playbook.

As the Inquisitr reported, Bieber deleted his Instagram account just one day after his former girlfriend Selena Gomez attacked him on the platform in August after the Canadian posted pictures of himself and his then gal pal, Sofia Richie.

Fast forward to late Sunday to Monday (December 26). Somewhere during that span Hailey’s Instagram was deactivated and deleted.

Naturally, Hailey Baldwin-dedicated Twitter fan accounts were among the first to notice the model’s absence from the photo-sharing site.

“Update: It seems like Hailey has deactivated her Instagram account,” the Hailey Baldwin News Twitter account noted.

The account added, “Honestly, this step is no surprise to us, so please don’t question Hailey’s decision and rather support her!”

The second tweet appears to allude to comments made by the daughter of Hollywood actor Stephen Baldwin in recent interviews.

Speaking to Australia’s The Daily Telegraph at the beginning of this month, the 20-year-old expressed a desire to keep more of her life private in 2017.

“I have a checklist. Going into 2017, I really want to focus on myself and of course stay focused on work, but I really want to concentrate on family,” Hailey told the newspaper.

Hailey added, “I need to find ways to keep my privacy and maintain my own personal life. That will be it for me next year.”

While promoting her new make-up range in Australia just under two weeks later, the model told Elle magazine that she had deleted her Snapchat account.

The beautiful blonde’s name on SnapChat was “haileyisboring.” During a rapid fire video Q&A, Hailey was asked to reveal her favorite Snapchat filter. Replying, she said, “I deleted Snapchat.”

In an interview with Sun Herald while Down Under, she that she decided to delete Snapchat because “it makes me really distracted sometimes.”

“I was getting so sucked into watching and reading things I just didn’t want to know,” she explained, evidently hinting at the horrendous trolling she received after dating Bieber earlier in the year, which even led to her cellphone being hacked.

In that same profile, Baldwin revealed she had more or less stopped reading Twitter and has an assistant post messages “if I feel like there is something I want to tweet.”

Further hints that Hailey was gearing up to stop her direct interaction on social media arrived in the form of two reflective posts before Sunday, one of which she deleted on Instagram.

The first was a borrowed quote which talked about the company a person keeps can either lower or raise their standards.

Another was a black-and-white selfie of Hailey on a beach. In addition to sharing it on Twitter with a victory emoji and the caption “2016,” Baldwin Instagrammed the same snap with a caption thanking everyone who was involved in her life in 2016.

This same month, Baldwin also reactivated her Facebook account.

Hailey’s departure from Instagram just shy of a year after Justin posted pictures of her and him kissing on holiday in St. Barts in the Caribbean to ring in the New Year in 2016.

The pair’s short-lived, non-exclusive relationship finished at the end of February this year.

Some Bieber fans seem to think Hailey is copying Bieber by deleting her Instagram. Is that true? Clearly, her recent interviews show the model wanted to reduce her social media interaction — likely due to harassment from media and fans post Bieber, and possibly a reaction to getting sued over a copyright attribution lawsuit. Perhaps Hailey’s inspiration to leave Instagram was at least sparked by Justin’s example?

More pertinently, does it matter? The model wouldn’t have left Instagram if she didn’t want to.

Within hours of her Instagram exit, Hailey personally tweeted a message, writing, “Hope everyone steps into the New Year feeling refreshed and renewed. Take time for you. It’s important! God Bless. xx hb.”

While it remains to be seen whether or not Baldwin returns to Instagram someday, based on Bieber’s recent remarks at a “Purpose World Tour” show during which he joked that the platform is “for the devil,” there seems little hope that he’ll ever make an Instagram comeback.

Given his last experience on the social media service, can anyone blame him?

