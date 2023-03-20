Zack Snyder's New Movie "Rebel Moon" Will Have Its Own Video Game

Zack Snyder, the renowned filmmaker known for his visually stunning movies, is taking his creativity to the gaming world. Snyder has confirmed that a new video game based on his upcoming sci-fi Netflix movie, Rebel Moon, is in development, and he is playing a significant role in its creation. Comicbook reported that the project is to be a massive, immersive RPG that will transport players to the Rebel Moon universe.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Snyder is no stranger to video games. In the late 2000s, he signed a deal with EA to help create several games, but none of them ever came to fruition. The closest we got to a Snyder video game was a title based on his Watchmen film, but it was nothing out of the ordinary. However, in a recent interview with The Nerd Queens, Snyder revealed that he is assisting in the development of a new RPG set in the Rebel Moon universe. He described the game as "huge" and "immersive," something he's always wanted to do.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Amy Sussman

Although Snyder didn't mention who's working on the game or what platforms it will be available on, he did note that it is a "ridiculous" undertaking. While it's challenging to predict what the game will look like at this stage, it sounds like it won't be a casual mobile game. It's possible that Netflix, which has its own gaming division, is developing the Rebel Moon game for its service. However, none of the games released on Netflix so far have provided an AAA gaming experience. As a result, it's conceivable that the Rebel Moon game will be available on consoles and PCs.

Snyder also mentioned that the project is still in the early stages of development, and it will be a while before we hear any further updates on it. Nevertheless, the prospect of a Rebel Moon RPG is intriguing, especially for fans of Snyder's cinematic style.

Rebel Moon is a forthcoming sci-fi movie written by Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, and Shay Hatten. The film's premise involves a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy, where a mercenary team is hired to protect the inhabitants from a nefarious dictator and his army. The film will release on Netflix on December 22, 2023. The Rebel Moon RPG could be a great way to expand the movie's universe and allow players to immerse themselves in its world. The game's development team will have a wealth of source material to draw on, from the film's characters and settings to its themes and overarching story.

Moreover, Snyder's background as a director could provide a unique perspective for the game's development. His films, such as 300, Watchmen and Man of Steel, feature epic action sequences and stylistic flourishes that lend themselves well to video games. By working closely with the game's developers, Snyder could help craft an experience that feels like an extension of the film. The Rebel Moon RPG could also benefit from Netflix's deep pockets and expansive resources. With the streaming giant's support, the game could potentially receive a significant marketing push, ensuring that it reaches a wide audience upon release.