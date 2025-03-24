You Won’t Believe What This New Jersey Mom Did to Her Own Child—Chilling Details Revealed!

Trigger warning: This article mentions child abuse, which could be triggering for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

In a disturbing incident of child abuse, a mother from New Jersey, Kimberly Cruz-Feliciano, was arrested after allegedly forcing her child to wear a dog shock collar, which left marks on the child’s neck. The 30-year-old woman has been slammed with multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, two second-degree counts of aggravated assault, witness tampering with threats of force, and hindering justice, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case received media attention on March 17, 2025, when the child came to Cape May City Elementary School with visible marks on their neck. Furthermore, it was also discovered that Kimberly Cruz-Feliciano also threatened the kid with more abuse if the incident was reported. For context, a shock collar is a device that is used on a dog’s neck to transmit shocks that can go up to 100 volts when it shows unstable and erratic behavior.

As per Fox News, the collar belonged to the family’s dead pet dog. It was found in the bedroom when the investigators did a joint investigation. Reportedly, the collar was charged regularly, even after the dog’s death.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother allegedly confessed to the abuse and claimed she had her mother, Sonia Felician, dispose of the collar. Furthermore, the victim’s maternal grandmother, 59-year-old Sonia Felician, has been slammed with charges of hindering and tampering with evidence but was released on a summons pending court proceedings.

Moreover, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffery H. Sutherland said that cases like these bring to the mainstream the idea of protecting vulnerable members of the community, saying the case demonstrates law enforcement’s commitment to holding criminals engaging in child abuse fully accountable.

Sutherland said, “We take all allegations of child abuse with the utmost seriousness, and we will continue to ensure that those responsible for such heinous acts are held fully accountable under the law.”

As per PEOPLE Magazine, one neighbor told the outlet, “It’s just sad. I hate to hear something like that; I really do. And it’s right here in the neighborhood, and I did not know that.” Besides other regularly reported crimes, child abuse also tops the list, which is one of the most common offenses in the U.S. and around the world.

As per the National Children’s Alliance, one in four girls and 1 in 1 boy in America have experienced abuse of some form in their childhood. This data seems ordinary, but the trauma that comes with it can take ages to heal. Trauma is a unique journey, and there’s no right or wrong way to overcome it. The abuse done on a kid can shatter one’s trust in the world.

Apart from mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and PTSD symptoms, physical problems such as infection and heart diseases, alongside behavioral issues like mood shifts and potential violence amongst peer groups or oneself, seem possible. Therefore, it is essential to seek professional help when one’s child showcases unusual behavioural changes. This incident is a developing story; we shall keep you updated about it soon.