YouTuber Claimed a Vision From God Foretold Trump’s First Assassination Attempt Months Ago

In an interview that has since gone viral, a Christian prophet seems to have foretold the attempted murder of former President Donald Trump. According to a podcast of Brandon Dale Biggs that was uploaded to YouTube on March 14, Biggs said that Trump would be the target of a gunshot that would pass just past his ear.

As reported by The New York Post, Biggs spoke with the show's host, Pastor Steve Cioccolanti, in the video, "I saw Trump, rising up, and then I saw an attempt on his life. This bullet flew by his ear, and it came so close to his head that it busted his eardrum. And I saw, he fell to his knees during this time frame, and he started worshipping the Lord." Following his near-death experience, Biggs saw a Trump who was 'really on fire for Jesus,' according to his vision.

Biggs further added, "The Lord told me, he said, ‘I am not done with America.'" In addition, Biggs hinted to 'a red wave coming out of Michigan' as a result of 'a new wave of patriotism coming out.' Afterward, he saw people marching across Oklahoma with burning torches, 'bringing forth a new patriotism upon this nation. … It was being birthed and it just kept spreading, like fire.'

Nevertheless, this man's comments stunned others on social media. One user shared on X, "Just wow. God saved him." Another user chimed in, "Everything happens for a reason. Good will triumph over evil. This assassination attempt strengthened President Trump and empowered America to stand behind him and protect him. Elon, the richest man in the world who restored free speech fights for Trump."

Yet one more Trump fan, who was quite moved, remarked, "This brought tears to my eyes. This man having a dream or vision 3 months ago of almost the exact events of yesterday is truly amazing." There was another individual who was taken aback by the prophet's words as they expressed, "This just freaked me out! When I saw the picture of Trump on the ground, it was as if he was praying. Was my first thought. I had no idea about this prophecy guy, but that is weird."

Interestingly the prediction of the prophet was quite accurate. An assassination attempt in July wounded former President Trump and killed one spectator while gravely injuring two others. A 20-year-old guy opened fire at the Butler, Pennsylvania, gathering, firing eight bullets before being fatally shot by snipers. As the gunfire erupted, the ex-president reached out and touched his ear. Then the Secret Service quickly escorted him offstage and into an SUV, ensuring his safety.

As reported by People, he wrote on his Truth Social, "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening." As per CNN, another assassination attempt was allegedly made on Trump's life on September 15, with Ryan Routh being arrested at the businessman turned politician's Florida golf club.