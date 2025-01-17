‘You’ Season 5 Release Date Confirmed, Joe Goldberg Goes ‘Back To Where It All Began’

‘Hello, you!’

The teaser trailer of You Season 5 has arrived. The Netflix serial killer show is based on the book which goes by the same name by Caroline Kepnes. The series follows the life of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) who is a book lover, but that’s not it. The show slowly reveals how Joe stalks various women and kills almost everyone who gets in the way.

Every new season takes the audiences to a new location, from New York City to Los Angeles and then to Northern California and London. In the upcoming Season 5, we see him returning to New York, his home ground, as the long-running series comes to a conclusion.

if those glass walls could talk… Joe Goldberg returns for the fifth and final season of YOU, premiering April 24th🩸 pic.twitter.com/82HkzFNtL2 — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 16, 2025

Netflix recently uncovered the official date announcement teaser for You Season 5, the teaser includes fresh footage from the upcoming season. The teaser trailer starts off by showing Joe, with a shaved clean face in contrast to his season 4 beard look. He is seen strolling down the street of New York City and returning to his earlier haunting self, Used Books and Mooney’s Rare.

As we see Joe walking into the stores, he recollects the old locations and romantic relationships from the previous seasons. What hits off for the trailer is Joe’s iconic voiceover addressing ‘you’ as the season is set to release. We see him talking to his infamous glass cage that he keeps in the store’s basement. Several victims of Joe have been imprisoned in the cage.

The end of season 4 had already revealed that Joe would be making a return to New York City in the final season. Joe coming back to Mooney’s in the trailer highlights how much audiences will see him returning to his old self. This is emphasised even more as he is reminiscing about his ex-lovers and also victims. We see Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), and Kate Galvin-Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie), out of them only two are still alive.

However, as the show brings him close to his dark past, it also seems to be putting Joe in inescapable danger. There are other characters in the series who are still alive and have enough knowledge about Joe. These are the characters that could eventually bring Joe Goldberg down. As Joe comes back to New York City there are supporting but key characters from his past who might evoke danger. Considering the fact that Joe had faked his death in the last season. The teaser spends most of the time showing footage of victims from last seasons.

Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis and b have joined the cast of ‘YOU’ season 5. (https://t.co/0mm7r6hUoX) pic.twitter.com/3CMAMb95Sc — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 10, 2024

Our Take On The You Season 5 Trailer

Even though the 53 seconds teaser takes us back to Joe Goldberg’s life so far, it does not reveal much about the storyline. You season 5 will be casting Anna Camp, Griffin Matthews and Madeline Brewer alongside other known faces. The return to New York also highlights a sense of nostalgia and how much Joe’s actions in the city have influenced his past so far. New York is the city where it all began and makes it the best battleground for the final outing.

You Season 5 premieres on Netflix on April 24.