“You Don’t Know What Happened”—John Mulaney Reacts to Gene Hackman’s Death With Dark Humor in Latest Monologue but the Mystery Still Lingers

Comedian John Mulaney addressed Gene Hackman and his 65-year-old wife, Betsy Arakawa’s death, on his Netflix talk show, ‘Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney.’ Mulaney talked about the inconsistencies in official explanations alongside a hilarious take on dinosaurs.

A two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian returns to his staple live shows after his battle with substance abuse and addiction.

Hackman and his wife were found dead in New Mexico alongside their dog. The actor died after suffering from cardiovascular problems and Alzheimer’s disease. Mulaney said in his monologue, “Scientists claim they know what happened 66 million years ago,” Mulaney quipped.

“Meanwhile, we found Gene Hackman and his wife a week after their deaths, fully clothed, and we still don’t really know what happened.”

As per US Weekly, he further funnily questioned the police and said, “How about that Santa Fe police? ‘ Uh, hello. Press conference No. 470. We now believe that a rat bit Mrs. Hackman, turning her hands into mummy hands. Just slow down.’ You don’t know what happened.”

Reportedly, Arakawa passed away on February 12, 2025, a week before her husband, as she was suffering from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, a rare disease linked to rodent exposure. It was said that she was aware of her symptoms, and her internet history showed that she was already researching it.

Arakawa, a classical pianist, was discovered on the bathroom floor alongside pills scattered everywhere. In addition, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said the couple was discovered in a terrible and unhygienic condition, filled with trash and casitas.

As of April 2025, the double tragedy prompted an investigation that initially raised eyebrows. However, the chief medical examiner ruled their deaths as natural causes. As per new information, photographs from northern New Mexico authorities offer a deeply emotional and intimate portrait of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s final days, which show their decades-long relationship.

Meanwhile, scattered handwritten notes were found inside their luxurious $4 million mansion, revealing details about their relationship and the duo’s strong bond. Despite his cognitive decline, his love for Arakawa remained vivid.

In nearly all of his notes, he affectionately referred to her as his “lovely girl,” always signing off simply as “Love G.” One particularly delicate note read, “Morning, lovely girl, thinking of you and the other little guys. Love, G.”

It was quite evident in his letters also that Hackman was aware of his deteriorating mental health. In a special letter, Hackman gave a heartbreaking glimpse into his struggle with memory: “I’m going down to that building out past the hot water place where you sit and do whatever it is that people are supposed to do in such a building—maybe I’ll remember once I get down there. Love, what’s his name?”

Moreover, the pair’s live footage was also found. It showcased the heartbreaking moment when their lifeless bodies were seen lying there as the police walked in. The couple was buried during a private memorial service held in Santa Fe.

Even though the couple’s death sparked many questions, it is the perfect example of how famous people deal with the complexities of privacy, public interest, and the ways in which their tragedy is handled in today’s digital age.