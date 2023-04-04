"X-Files" Star David Duchovny Sells NYC Apartment After Two Years at a Loss for $5.6 Million

The posh Manhattan apartment owned by the TV actor David Duchovny has finally found a buyer after being on the real-estate listing for two years. He purchased the $6.25 million worth three-bedroom and three-bathroom home in the fall of 2012. The unit is situated on the 19th floor of the classic Art Deco apartment house designed by preeminent architect Emory Roth.

Dirt reports that Duchovny first put the stunning park- and city-view aerie on the market two years ago at $7.5 million. The price was revised a couple of times and stood at just under $6 million when a serious buyer bargained the price down to $5.65 million. The high-rise features solid casement windows, hardwood floors, and high ceilings. The remarkable selling point was the apartment's panoramic views of Central Park and the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir.

According to the New York Post, the luxurious Manhattan apartment located in Central Park West also comes with a private elevator landing that opens to a wide gallery entry and an expansive living area and a private terrace that boasts endless views of the Central Park Reservoir. The modern interiors of the living room boast a cozy fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

The kitchen features a dedicated breakfast nook in the corner with a large window displaying the phenomenal Manhattan skyline. The neat, blue, eat-in kitchen has Viking range appliances, a sub-zero fridge, and a washer/dryer concealed behind the doors. The apartment also offers views to the north, east, and west and is designed with lots of closet space. All the en-suite bathrooms are covered in iconic subway-tiled baths and wallpaper in a wave print. One of the rooms is converted into a home office that showcases a sleek work desk and walls adorned with decorative mirrors.

This New York classic architectural apartment complex is considered one of CPW’s finest full-service white-glove buildings, with a live-in superintendent and a 24-hour doorman and concierge. Building amenities include a fitness center, children’s playroom, library, storage room, bike room, and laundry room.

The apartment comes with monthly maintenance charges of approximately $5,400. This is not the first time that Duchovny, who rose to fame with the long-running X-Files series, has made a crushing financial loss in the real estate market.

In 2008, the Californication actor spent an estimated $6.25 million for a triplex maisonette, a combination of three units built initially as art studios, in a 1920s cooperative apartment house. Though he originally listed it for more than $9 million in the market, it finally sold in late 2015 for an estimated $6 million, making a quarter-million-dollar loss, not counting improvement expenses and real estate fees. Before settling in his primary home in New York, Duchovny owned a luxurious estate in the rolling foothills above Malibu that was sold in 2008 for $11.5 million to Mel Gibson.