WWE Reportedly Makes Exception for Brock Lesnar, Allowing Blood in His Matches

Brock Lesnar, the former WWE and UFC champion, has always been known for his physicality and brutal in-ring performances. However, recent reports suggest that Lesnar has been given a special exemption from WWE's strict no-blood policy.

According to wrestling insider Dave Meltzer, Lesnar is allowed to draw blood during his matches, while other wrestlers are prohibited from doing so. This revelation has sparked controversy and raised questions about WWE's treatment of its performers. For years, the company has had a strict no-blood policy in place. However, Lesnar seems to be an exception to the rule. The Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Lesnar is allowed to bleed during his matches, something that is not permitted for other WWE superstars.

During the discussion, Bryan Alvarez mentioned Finn Balor's cut during his match with Edge at WrestleMania. Despite the absence of a clear shot of the cut, WWE made no effort to conceal the fact that Brock Lesnar was bleeding during the Backlash event. According to Meltzer, the rules for Lesnar are different from other WWE superstars. Meltzer said, "They let [the blood] go because that was the script. It's unusual if it's anyone else."

Meltzer revealed, "It was part of the show. Brock Lesnar has different rules than anybody else. We've seen it how many times on pay-per-views? Probably a half dozen times, maybe more. If Brock Lesnar wants to do color, Brock Lesnar can do color. Everybody else might get in trouble for it but he has different rules. It's crazy because if Brock Lesnar insists on getting color, they might as well let him blade rather than risk a concussion or something dangerous by running his head into the metal buckle as hard as he can to split his head open. He's done that more than once. He's done that into the [ring] post too."

The most recent instance of this rule in action was at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. Lesnar's cut during the match was planned, but he didn't use a blade. Instead, Lesnar made sure to hit his head hard on the exposed turnbuckle to draw blood. In most cases, the WWE's policy is to put the match on hold and clean up any blood immediately. But in Lesnar's case, the match continued without interruption.

Lesnar's special treatment when it comes to the WWE blood policy is not new. In the past, there have been several instances where Lesnar has bled during matches. One of the most infamous was at SummerSlam 2016 when Lesnar hit Randy Orton with elbows to the top of the head to cut him open. The spot shocked many people backstage and even led to Chris Jericho confronting Lesnar. However, it was later revealed that the bloody spot was planned beforehand.

At SummerSlam 2014, John Cena also suffered a cut and bled during his match with Brock Lesnar. However, in contrast to Lesnar's treatment, several years prior, Chris Jericho disclosed that he and Batista were fined for Batista's bleeding during their match, with Batista receiving a hefty fine of $100,000, and Jericho and the match agent, Dean Malenko, fined $5,000 each, as per WrestlingNews.Co.