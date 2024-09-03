Woman's Grossed Out Reaction on Seeing Ted Cruz Creates a Storm: "She's All of Us"

A seven-second video of Texas Senator Ted Cruz recently went viral on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, as Cruz walked past the ground of a football game between Texas A&M and Notre Dame on Sunday, September 2, a woman seemed less than pleased to see him. Her grossed-out reaction stole the spotlight with 3.7 million views as netizens echoed her sentiments.

Lucy Rohden, a producer on the sports-focused show, Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz, posted the clip on her X account where the Texas senator was walking ahead and at one point, stopped to have a word with the man behind him. Soon after, the camera focused on a woman who first made a loathing expression on seeing Cruz passing and then proceeded to (pretend) vomit, as per Newsweek.

Amused, many netizens cheered the woman for her accurate expressions. @DannieD01 commented, "She's all of us [with a vomit emoji]." @TheRealTuandon and @flack_dianne agreed, and both penned, "I'm with her..." @DocLanceP chimed, "It's mutual." In a similar vein, @Marchisimo quipped, "My sentiments exactly." @valerie5462 penned, "That's the same look I'd give him." As the comments continued to pour in, @Ron_Bronze gushed, "Great reaction." @mayfieldjoshu joined, "Yeah, 100%. [The] guy is a phony."

Reiterating the sentiments, @forbestonow wrote, "The girl has greater control of her gag reflex in Ted Cruz's vicinity than I would have." @bluebloodmama asserted, "Cruz is so cringe." Meanwhile, @donna_sparkleez likened Cruz's presence to a bad omen for the A&M team. "It's hilarious because every time Ted Cruz goes to a TX sports game, they lose. There have been people telling him to stay the hell [at] home. The curse of Ted continues, A & M lost."

She represents all of us! 🤮 — Jayne🟧🌊☘️💙🇺🇸I dissent! #HarrisWalz2024 (@smilingoutloud2) September 2, 2024

Meanwhile, a handful of Cruz's supporters deemed the woman a hater. @dead_che argued, "She is no prize herself." @collins11_m labeled her a Leftist, "Poor little liberal." X user, @tralfamadorEN, advised, "Look in the mirror sweetie!" @WampumMining added, "Oh, look a single liberal woman. How stunning and brave."

This says more about her than him. I see a shallow idiot who thinks she’s superior to him because she says and does everything her little woke professors tell her. — Douglas (I) (@RealAikiRhino) September 2, 2024

The 53-year-old was at the A&M game to support the team. However, as per reports, the team almost always loses whenever Cruz makes an appearance. One of the instances was when he showed up to support the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series in autumn but they lost. This led to the beginning of the 'Cruz Curse', as per HuffPost.

Last year in 2023, Cruz shared a Rolling Stone article on his X account, which claimed that Astro fans on social media were demanding to ban him from the games and called the outlet, "Lying hacks." He stated, "For 7 years, Catherine and I have attended nearly EVERY Astros home playoff game. If they're going to blame me for our recent home losses, please also credit us for TWO World Series Championships and SEVEN consecutive ALCS— we were there cheering Stros on!"