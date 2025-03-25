Woman Discovers She Has 23 Half-Siblings-She Even Accidentally Slept With One!

A woman from Connecticut is now dealing with something horrifying after she found out the true identity of her high school sweetheart. Victoria Hill, who is now a mother of two, had a long-term feeling that there was something not quite right within her family. She was puzzled by how different she looked from her dad, with no resemblance at all.

Hill revealed that she often joked that she might have been the postman’s daughter. Her questions only intensified after she began exhibiting symptoms of a health issue that neither of her parents had. Little did she know she would discover something horrifying that would leave her traumatized for life.

Talking to Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard of This Morning live, the 40-year-old mum-of-two revealed that she had taken an at-home DNA test. The result was shocking, revealing that she had least 23 half-siblings. She couldn’t believe it at first and began digging deeper. Soon, Victoria Hill learned her biological father was Dr. Burton Caldwell, who was none other than her mother’s fertility doctor. As it turns out, the doctor deceived many women into having kids through her sperm without their consent.

This was already devastating for the Connecticut resident, but things turned horrifying after she received a four-word text from her ex-boyfriend. She had no idea what was waiting for her. After finding out the truth about her birth, Victoria began sharing it with her close friends; among them was her old high school boyfriend. It turns out he also had some questions, which he was actively searching for answers to. He took a DNA test just like Hill, and guess what? The result was pretty similar.

On This Morning, Victoria shared, “We figured it out, there was a high school reunion, we started sharing info with close friends and fast forward to a dinner, and it was at that time that as I’m telling this story, my high school boyfriend, now friend, looked like he was turning something over in his head.”

She continued, “His mother had recently told him that the reason why he and his brother, who is also a really good friend of mine, that his mother went for fertility treatment with his father. So we just kind of assumed that she must have gone to the same place.”

“He ultimately called his mother, and his mother confirmed that the same doctor had performed the same procedure. So then it was a waiting game. We sat there in disbelief that this was something we were entertaining. We made jokes, but it felt very surreal.”

Until Hill receives the four-word text message with a screenshot of the test: “You are my sister.” Her life changed forever at that moment. During a chat with CNN, she said that she was “traumatized” after realizing that she could have “easily got married” to her former love, who is her half-brother. “It was just one next thing that hit after another. We still don’t know what is to come,” Victoria revealed how she continues to live in fear.

“Now I’m looking at pictures of people thinking, well, if he could be my sibling, anybody could be my sibling. It has me look back at my whole high school experience through a totally different lens. It tarnishes the whole thing.”

“I’ll just put it out there: I was intimate with my half-brother,” she admitted with a heavy heart. Victoria revealed that she found out Dr. Caldwell, who is now dead, claimed to have been helping her mother using the donated sperm of an unknown medical student. However, he was actually using his own. She is now trying to raise awareness while campaigning for laws around fertility treatment to prevent malpractice. Caldwell was affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital previously, so Victoria’s mum’s lawsuit had them included as co-defendants.

However, Yale New Haven Health firmly denied this, saying that they had no involvement and emphasizing that the alleged fraud happened at Caldwell’s “own private practice.” They also insisted that Yale was completely unaware of his alleged artificial insemination.