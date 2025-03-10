Woman Cancels Her Hinge Date After THIS Major ‘Red Flag’—Internet Says She ‘Dodged a Bullet’

All might be fair in love and war, but online dating apps are a battlefield where even the strongest warriors struggle to survive. A woman recently opened up about her alarming dating app experience on social media. The user shared the major red flag that made her cancel a date.

For the unversed, in modern dating, a “red flag” is when someone’s behavior suggests they are unhealthy or manipulative. Some commonly unaccepted red flags include controlling behavior, poor communication, jealousy, and disrespecting your boundaries.

Some of the more serious red flags include gaslighting and lovebombing. If a potential match shows signs of narcissism or emotional manipulation, it quickly raises an alarm in the other person’s mind.

The internet is filled with people sharing their horror stories that came in the form of first dates with people they met on dating apps. If you’re a first-timer on a dating app who matched with someone who suddenly disappeared one day, hold off on filing that missing person’s report because that person is doing to you what people call “ghosting.”

A woman took to Instagram threads to describe her peculiar experience from a dating app. Krishna Shah explained how she immediately noticed a “red flag” in her match’s behavior that made her call off their first date.

“Yesterday I matched with this guy on hinge. We agreed on an ice cream date. He said ‘meet me here at 8:30 pm'”, she began in the post. She went on to explain how she searched up the place that her date had picked only to find out that it bordered a “shady town.”

Shah also shared that she found out that the ice cream shop was rated a 3.4 on the internet which was a “no” for her. Krishna, who was clearly concerned at that point, reached out to the person she matched with while asking them if the venue of their date could be changed. She even researched alternate ice cream parlors to go to.

“I asked if either of those work for him. He responded: ‘Nope, I sent you a spot if that doesn’t work for you then it is what it is’.” The “red flag behaviour” was enough for Krishna to unmatch with the person. She concluded the post by sharing how she had now decided to “stay single” until she finds someone rather than going for someone who will not “add value” to her life.

People in the comments section agreed with Krishna with a few even noting that they sensed that she avoided “danger.” Another user expressed their skepticism towards dating apps while labelling them as a “buffet of horrible men.” Another user noted how Krishna had “dodged a bullet” by cancelling the date.