Woman Breaks Up With Boyfriend For Being Republican—Gets Brutally Roasted in Comments Instead

A woman (@rabbitsandtea) recently gained traction on TikTok after she posted a rant video announcing that she had broken up with her boyfriend for supporting Donald Trump and the Republican party. She also expressed solidarity with the feminist 4B movement. Soon enough, her video was overridden by intense reactions and opposing sentiments from Trump supporters in the comments.

For some context, President-elect Trump won the 2024 election over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris on November 5, 2024. The aftermath of Trump’s victory has been felt on minute levels as his male supporters celebrated the success of the ‘Bro Vote’ campaign. On the other hand, American women seek to reclaim their power with the ‘4B movement’ that calls for abstinence from dating, sex, having kids, and marrying men. Originally an online movement in South Korea, the 4B or ‘Four Nos’ is now gaining momentum in the U.S., per CBC.

Presidential elect Donald J. Trump walks on stage at his election night event at The New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard)

On that note, the woman stated in the video, “Doing my part as an American woman by breaking up with my Republican boyfriend last night & officially joining the 4B movement this morning.” The nine-second snippet, which has been viewed over 9.9 million times, showed the woman cuddling her cat while a questionable patriotic audio tuned into the background. “Cat lady era activated,” she captioned the post.

It did not take long for the haters to jump in and attack her viewpoint. “You won’t be missed. MAGA women are hotter than you,” one user mocked while another person demeaned the TikToker’s intellect by saying she only had 'certified 4 brain cells.' “My boyfriend and I don’t share the same political views on everything. We talk and have discussions and hear each other out. We have a very high level of respect and love for each other. Crazy concept,” a different woman explained explained. However, a fair share of comments were rooting for the woman and lauded her act as a show of true courage and bravery.

Meanwhile, the woman has covered some of the spiteful comments in follow-up videos offering her two cents. In a separate video @rabbitsandtea cheerfully informed her viewers that Italian-American actor Julia Fox had reposted her viral TikTok but also that she had received three death threats from the haters already.

It is worth noting that the Trump vs. Harris elections were perceived as the ‘Gender War Election’ by many, as evidenced by a Slate report. Moreover, in an ode to Trump’s first presidential win over Hillary Clinton in 2016, many Trump supporters reveled in joy celebrating, “Guys win again,” as per VICE. But only a few know about Trump’s secret weapon: the Bro-Vote campaign, an agenda by his 18-year-old, NYU-educated son, Barron Trump, targeting the Gen Z males to maximize their support from the youth or what is being called ‘The Manosphere.’

You can follow @rabbitsandtea on TikTok for more entertaining vlog-style content.