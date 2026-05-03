Woman, 23, Calls Friends to Chase and Kill Stranger Who Parked Outside Her House

A 23-year-old woman named Kayla Alvarenga, from Suffolk County, New York, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for orchestrating the murder of a man over a parking dispute.

Just before midnight on Sept. 17, 2022, 29-year-old Linver Ortiz Ponce parked his red Chevrolet Camaro outside Alvarenga’s Bay Shore home. He fell asleep in his car on the public street.

Shortly after, Alvarenga confronted Ortiz Ponce and demanded that he move his car from the spot. However, the latter refused. Following this, the defendant called her friends, 28-year-old Christopher Perdomo and three teens aged between 16 and 17 at the time, to help her move Ortiz Ponce from the front of her residence.

According to a press release by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, which gave an account of the incident, “The co-defendants then drove to Alvarenga’s house in a BMW that they had stolen just hours earlier, after carjacking a young woman in Bay Shore. The four dragged the victim from his vehicle while he slept in the car, beat him, and then stole his vehicle.”

LI sicko and her crew carjack, kill stranger because he parked in front of her house: DA: Kayla Alvarenga, 22, and her accomplices — which include alleged triggerman Christopher Perdomo, 27, and five teenagers — have been charged with murder for the… https://t.co/0uDCZ75v9Y pic.twitter.com/YXvthdvr8I — FedSlayer (@FedSlayer) October 23, 2024

Ortiz Ponce escaped to a nearby gas station on foot and tried to hide between vehicles. But the co-defendants followed him there, too.

“Alvarenga then instructed her co-defendants to find, abduct, and kill the victim,” the district attorney’s office revealed.

While Alvarenga and some of the assailants took Ortiz Ponce’s car to look for him, others took the stolen BMW. The defendant then found the victim hiding at the gas station.

“Video surveillance from the gas station captured the victim being abducted at gunpoint while being dragged into the BMW,” the press release read. “Alvarenga then instructed the co-defendants in the BMW to follow her to a church parking lot. On the way to the church, Perdomo beat the victim with a gun.”

Later that night, the defendants beat Ortiz Ponce in the parking lot of the House of Prayer Church of God. Alvarenga then demanded that Perdomo kill the victim, who shot him repeatedly as he tried to crawl away.

Jury Finds Kayla Alvarenga Guilty of First‑Degree Murder in 2022 Bay Shore Killing https://t.co/1KwL37pWv9 pic.twitter.com/zH8R3aUdLt — Long Island (@longisland) March 27, 2026

The defendants fled the scene in both stolen vehicles. Ortiz Ponce’s red Camaro was later discovered abandoned in a wooded area of Smithtown, roughly 15 miles northeast of Bay Shore.

Perdomo was taken into custody in Georgia in May 2024. Four months later, in September 2025, he pleaded guilty to one count each of murder, kidnapping, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon. He got a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

Over the years, all of the then-juvenile defendants have pleaded guilty and been sentenced, according to law enforcement.

In March 2026, a jury consisting of her peers in Suffolk County convicted Kayla Alvarenga on one count each of murder in the first degree, kidnapping, robbery, and conspiracy.

In late April 2026, Acting Supreme Court Justice Anthony S. Senft, Jr., sentenced her to life in prison without the possibility of parole.